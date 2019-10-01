Cannabis Prohibition Ends As Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe Opens Doors in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe opens today, officially marking the end of cannabis prohibition in California. Lowell Cafe is the first restaurant in America where guests can openly consume cannabis. It is a farm-to-table restaurant designed to reflect the complementary relationship between cannabis and cuisine.

Lowell Cafe is a welcoming space for the canna-curious and cannabis connoisseurs alike. This first of its kind restaurant includes Tableside Flower Service (akin to a sommelier), where a Lowell Farms' Flower Host will educate guests on cannabis and provide recommendations for enjoyment. The decor is a modern, lush indoor/outdoor oasis with artisanal touches and a thoughtful use of natural materials, including upcycled street lights and vintage railing.

The kitchen is helmed by Chef Andrea Drummer, who designed a menu to enrich your cannabis high. The restaurant's cuisine will feature dishes curated towards the heightened effects of THC. An advocate for the legalization of cannabis, Chef Drummer has gained a wealth of knowledge working with local activists and allies, while innovating cuisine around the cannabis plant.

"I'm humbled to be part of the team paving the way for this dining experience, and creating a menu unlike anything guests have encountered before. You'll find fresh seasonal dishes and beloved comfort foods - there's something for all dietary preferences too. Flavors and senses will be enhanced by offerings from our flower menu," said Chef Drummer.

Helping to bring the experience and aesthetic to life are brothers Mark and Jonnie Houston of Houston Hospitality. As pillars of nightlife, they are transforming Lowell Cafe into a highly curated destination filled with unexpected surprises.

"We focus on design to create ambiance because we want guests to immerse themselves. To elevate our concepts, we also integrate entertainment and/or art at our venues for a multi-sensory and -dimensional experience," said Mark and Jonnie Houston.

Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe is the first business in America granted a fully legal cannabis consumption license. The restaurant was awarded its license first out of over 300 applicants who applied for eight licenses from the City of West Hollywood. There hasn't been anything like this in existence for over 100 years. Through this trailblazing journey, Lowell Cafe honors the revolutionary minds that came before it, and looks forward to the ongoing end of cannabis prohibition.

About Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe

