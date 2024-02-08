Cannabis Prohibition Linked to 90% More Delta 8 THC Searches, According to CBD Nationwide's Latest Research

News provided by

CBD Nationwide

08 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

Study of Nationwide Trends Discovers a Direct Correlation Between Cannabis Bans and Increased Searches for Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Nationwide's latest study reveals a 90% spike in Delta 8 THC searches in states banning recreational cannabis, highlighting the significant influence of legal status on cannabinoid interest.

"Cannabis prohibition clearly doesn't work" says Katie Devoe, CEO of CBD Nationwide, the company that published the research.

Continue Reading
Search interest in Delta-8 THC is 1.9 times greater in states that ban recreational cannabis
Search interest in Delta-8 THC is 1.9 times greater in states that ban recreational cannabis
Search interest in Delta-0 THC is 1.27 times greater in states that ban recreational cannabis
Search interest in Delta-0 THC is 1.27 times greater in states that ban recreational cannabis

Utilizing Google Trends data, this concise analysis not only showcases the direct correlation between cannabis legislation and increased Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC interest but also marks a crucial step in understanding how legal frameworks shape public curiosity. The data encourages important questions about the impact of cannabis legislation on public behavior.

Delta 8 THC Searches Surge: States banning recreational cannabis see a 90% increase in searches for Delta 8 THC, indicating a clear shift towards alternative cannabinoids.

Delta 9 THC Demand Rises: Legislation-driven bans boost Delta 9 THC search interest by 27%, broadening the cannabinoid exploration landscape.

Accesible Cannabis Alternatives: Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, quasi-legal cannabinoids available online, offer alternatives to traditional cannabis in areas facing restrictions.

Proven Correlation: Analysis confirms the link between cannabis bans and rising Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC interest is statistically solid, with a less than 1 in 1 million chance of being random.

Market and Policy Implications: The surge in searches for alternative cannabinoids, driven by cannabis bans, underscores the limitations of prohibition and highlights emerging market opportunities alongside the need for nuanced policy-making.

Complete Study Results: https://cbdnationwide.com/cannabis-bans-shaping-online-trends/

CBD Nationwide, a B2B leader in the cannabis and nutritional supplement sector, blends over ten years of scientific expertise, legal compliance, and premier production to drive industry innovation.

Contact

Katie Devoe CEO
CBD Nationwide
(844) 442-2369
[email protected] 
https://cbdnationwide.com

SOURCE CBD Nationwide

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.