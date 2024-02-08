Cannabis Prohibition Linked to 90% More Delta 8 THC Searches, According to CBD Nationwide's Latest Research

Study of Nationwide Trends Discovers a Direct Correlation Between Cannabis Bans and Increased Searches for Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Nationwide's latest study reveals a 90% spike in Delta 8 THC searches in states banning recreational cannabis, highlighting the significant influence of legal status on cannabinoid interest.

"Cannabis prohibition clearly doesn't work" says Katie Devoe, CEO of CBD Nationwide, the company that published the research.

Search interest in Delta-8 THC is 1.9 times greater in states that ban recreational cannabis Search interest in Delta-0 THC is 1.27 times greater in states that ban recreational cannabis

Utilizing Google Trends data, this concise analysis not only showcases the direct correlation between cannabis legislation and increased Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC interest but also marks a crucial step in understanding how legal frameworks shape public curiosity. The data encourages important questions about the impact of cannabis legislation on public behavior.

Delta 8 THC Searches Surge: States banning recreational cannabis see a 90% increase in searches for Delta 8 THC, indicating a clear shift towards alternative cannabinoids.

Delta 9 THC Demand Rises: Legislation-driven bans boost Delta 9 THC search interest by 27%, broadening the cannabinoid exploration landscape.

Accesible Cannabis Alternatives: Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, quasi-legal cannabinoids available online, offer alternatives to traditional cannabis in areas facing restrictions.

Proven Correlation: Analysis confirms the link between cannabis bans and rising Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC interest is statistically solid, with a less than 1 in 1 million chance of being random.

Market and Policy Implications: The surge in searches for alternative cannabinoids, driven by cannabis bans, underscores the limitations of prohibition and highlights emerging market opportunities alongside the need for nuanced policy-making.

Complete Study Results: https://cbdnationwide.com/cannabis-bans-shaping-online-trends/

CBD Nationwide , a B2B leader in the cannabis and nutritional supplement sector, blends over ten years of scientific expertise, legal compliance, and premier production to drive industry innovation.

