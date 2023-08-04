Cannabis Retailer Emjay Offers Exclusive Chance to Win Floor Seats to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

LOS ANGELES and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emjay, the preeminent California-based cannabis retailer and delivery service, is thrilled to announce an exciting giveaway where lucky customers have the chance to win floor seat tickets to Beyoncé's highly anticipated Renaissance Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The much-anticipated concert is set to take place over Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Emjay is giving away floor seat tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles.
Emjay aims to create a buzz among both its devoted and new customers by offering the opportunity to attend one of California's most coveted events this fall. The retailer invites participants to visit their stores or shop online for a chance to enter the giveaway and secure their spot at the extraordinary event.

To participate, customers can either mail in their free entry or shop at any of Emjay's locations or through their website, heyemjay.com. For every dollar spent on the Emjay platform, customers automatically earn an entry into the contest. Learn more by checking out their blog here. Adding to the excitement, Emjay will host double entry weekends in-store & online, allowing members of the Beyhive even more chances to win the tickets.

"Who wouldn't want to win Beyoncé tickets?" said Chris Vaughn, CEO of Emjay. "We're excited to provide a truly local incentive to our California community, encouraging them to shop with us."

Emjay eagerly awaits the winner's announcement, expecting an overwhelming response from the enthusiastic Beyoncé fans across California.

Eligibility to enter the giveaway opens on August 1, 2023, and closes on August 28, 2023.

For more information about Emjay's offerings in the Los Angeles area, please visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-los-angeles: for San Diego, please visit https://heyemjay.com/cannabis-delivery-san-diego.

About Emjay:
Emjay, the premier California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform, was launched in early 2019 with a mission to redefine the cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Boasting retail locations in West Hollywood and La Mesa, California, Emjay distinguishes itself by offering an unparalleled selection of products that surpasses its competitors. Emjay's commitment to customer satisfaction is exemplified by their immediate and scheduled delivery services, providing customers with convenience at prices that surpass those offered by competing dispensaries and services.

