Cannabis Sales on the Rise in North America

According to a report by Ameri Research Inc., the global legal cannabis market was valued at $14.3 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% between 2017 to 2024, while reaching a value of $63.5 billion by 2024. The market is going through a period of robust growth because of increasing legalization and decriminalization of cannabis products across North America. The report specifies that legalization trends are moving beyond the U.S. region. Data by Arcview Market Research clarifies that growth of the legal cannabis industry are expected reaccelerate in 2018, as adult use sales ramp up in Canada, California, and Massachusetts along with medical sales in Florida. While California is the largest market, Canada is projected to show strong sales as well. Deloitte's report projects the Canadian market will be worth at least $5B in sales in 2018. Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTC: SNIPF), American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: AMMJ), Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LBUY), Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTC: IVITF), Hiku Brands Company Ltd. (OTC: DJACF)

Recently, the Mount Royal University announced that it is partnering with Kwantlen Polytechnic University to offer three, non-credit online courses on the business of cannabis. According to CBC, Brad Mahon, dean of the faculty of continuing education at Mount Royal University, explained that, "The idea was, we have a lot of course connected to business and professional education so this seemed like really, a natural fit; There is already a demand for the courses… We expect people who are kind of tire kickers, people who are curious and want to learn a little bit more, and we also expect people who are serious about learning more about this new industry. In many ways these are business courses."

Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTCQB: SNIPF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: SPN). On May 9th the company announced breaking news that it, "has incorporated a 100% owned subsidiary in the United States to facilitate it to do business with Cannabis companies based in the United States. The reason the Company chose to incorporate this subsidiary is twofold. The first is to enable the Company to be able to leverage its software platforms to service Cannabis businesses with creative business models that could include equity based and performance compensation partnerships and secondly to isolate its core business given that at the U.S Federal Level Cannabis is still a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

"Since the launch of the Cannabis Marketing Resource Center we have received a lot of interest and had many discussions with multiple players in the US and Canadian market. Some of these discussions have led to recommendations that have included working in a more partnership type structure that could involve an equity component as part of the payment mix for the use of our platform and services by these potential clients. As a Company we are open to working with companies to design programs that enable our shareholders to enjoy the upside of this nascent but fast growing industry and creating a separate legal entity to enable that therefore makes a lot of sense", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of Snipp." The Cannabis space is rapidly evolving and we have seen a few US based companies dual listing on the Canadian exchanges. A great example is a company like iAnthus, A CMRC member, who pioneered listing in both markets. They have set the stage for a whole new crop of companies based in the US to list in Canada many of whom have not only joined our Cannabis Marketing Resource Center but some of whom are also in deep discussions with us on signing a Managed Service Agreement which allows Snipp to become an approved vendor of theirs locking in these clients for the future as their marketing needs evolve. We look forward to sharing some of progress we are making in converting our CMRC members to paying clients over the next few quarters" Visit the Snipp website at http://www.snipp.com/ for Snipp's full suite of solutions and examples of Snipp programs."

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. The company utilizes its industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: The Satchel™, SoHum Living Soils™, The Cultivation Cube™ and the High-Density Cultivation System™. On March 14, 2018, the company announced that its SoHum Living Soils® potting mix and Dr. Marijane Root Probiotic manufactured by Earth Alive Clean Technologies (CSE: EAC) are available for purchase on the Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon online store platforms.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY) is a leading cannabis technology platform. On Thursday, the company announced that quarterly sales rose 42% in the quarter ending March 31st, 2018. The increase reflects the cash sales booked in the quarter versus the same quarter of the previous year. Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer, said: "Our current growth is due to our expanded presence nationally. The site traffic has increased by over 200% in the past year and our brand awareness in markets outside Colorado is increasing. We now have customers in 14 states and our sales team is deployed in 5 states. Our plan is to open regional sales offices in Southern California, Seattle and possibly the Bay Area in the next 12 months. Expansion plans for Canada are also in the works and we are very excited about their pending national legalization this summer."

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTC: IVITF) owns and operates cannabis companies in Canada with the vision of producing a variety of high quality and low cost cannabis products and strains to the global market place as regulations permit. Recently, the company announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent for an option to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of an applicant under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations from OptionCo current shareholders. OptionCo has two properties. One is located in Delta, British Columbia and is a state of the art, pharmaceutical grade, cannabis production and research facility, which has been submitted to Health Canada for final review and approval under the ACMPR. The Company expects to receive its cultivation license for the Delta Facility in Q2 of 2018. The other property is located in Mission, British Columbia. The Mission Location application under the ACMPR has been submitted and is awaiting construction of its first 50,000 square foot state of the art, pharmaceutical grade purposed built indoor facility.

Hiku Brands Company Ltd. (OTC: DJACF) is focused on building a portfolio of engaging cannabis brands, unsurpassed retail experiences and handcrafted cannabis production. Recently, the company announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Oceanic Releaf Inc., a Newfoundland & Labrador-based late-stage applicant under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). In connection with the Strategic Investment and pursuant to the LOI, Hiku and Oceanic intend to become licensed for up to five cannabis retail locations within the province, and will enter into a retail agreement governing the operation of these stores. The Strategic Investment will be contingent upon securing retail licenses from the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador allowing Hiku to operate stores within Newfoundland & Labrador. Oceanic is a proud Newfoundland & Labrador company and intends to play a key role in the growth of the province's cannabis industry. Oceanic is focused on retrofitting 15,000 square feet within an existing 63,000 square-foot facility in the heart of the Burin Peninsula, and is dedicated to supporting local employment, infrastructure and innovation.

