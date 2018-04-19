Cannabis Sector Credibility Greatly Boosted by Canada's Largest Pharmacy Retail Chain

USA News Group - Canada's largest retail pharmacy chain, Shoppers Drug Mart continues to lend possibly the most important voice of credibility to the emerging legal cannabis market-so far, having signed supplier deals with three of Canada's largest cannabis growers, and leaving the door open for more to come.

With over 1,250 stores across Canada, the chain owned by Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) (OTC: LBLCF) is a national retail heavyweight. So when Shoppers Drug Mart signed its latest supply deal with cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF), it marked the fourth supplier deal the retailer has inked, and the third with a Canadian major.

Two of the other companies that have already inked agreements with the retailer were Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) (OTC: APHQF), and MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: MEDFF), late last year. The retail vote of confidence for the emerging cannabis sector started early-Parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. applied in October 2016 for a license to dispense medical marijuana.

Other pharmacies such as Lovell Drugs and PharmaChoice have already signed deals with other cannabis suppliers; However it's the intensity of the spotlight that Shoppers Drug Mart casts that lends to speculation of which company will be the next to garner the retailer's favorable access to mainstream consumers. One potential new cannabis supplier for Shoppers Drug Mart could be up-and-comer MYM Nutraceuticals (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF), which is in line to have Canada's largest cannabis greenhouse facility in Weedon, Quebec, and is partnered on Australia's largest in New South Wales.

How many suppliers that Shoppers Drug Mart will carry is still yet to be determined. Should an MYM Nutraceuticals (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) or another outfit join the ranks of Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) (OTC: APHQF), MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: MEDFF), and now Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC:ACBFF), it would be yet another significant stamp of approval given by a leading retailer in the leadup to legalization.

SHOPPERS LIKES BIG GROWERS

The addition of Aurora Cannabis to the Shoppers Drug Mart portfolio was another signal that bigger is better to the retailer. Primary to the deal is the expectation that Aurora's products will be sold online, according to the press release.

"The Shoppers and Aurora brands are trusted to deliver high-quality products and excellent customer service," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora Cannabis. "Partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest pharmacy retailer, is yet another validation of the scale and maturity of our company, and of the demand for Aurora's medical cannabis. With its massive facility located adjacent to the Edmonton International Airport, Aurora is one of the largest producers in the country operating today.

Not to be outdone, fellow Shoppers Drug Mart supplier, MedReleaf recently announced the purchase of 164-acre property in Exeter, Ontario, which includes 1 million square feet of existing greenhouse. The property adds 105,000 kilograms of cannabis production capacity annually to MedReleaf's balance sheet.

However, it's the upcoming 1.5 million square feet of growing space planned by MYM Nutraceuticals in Weedon, Quebec that stands to be the largest project in the country once completed. Once coupled with the company's primary facility in Laval, Quebec, and with its international ventures in Australia, and Colombia, MYM should have a line of suitors that could very well include Shoppers Drug Mart in the coming months.

MYM'S MASSIVE FOOTPRINTS

In the lead-up to construction on its massive 1.5 million square-foot facility at Weedon, MYM Nutraceuticals received a boost of confidence and cash from a recent $10,000,000 financing that will move the company closer to its goals in 2018.

"All of us at MYM are very excited about the future of our company," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM in the accompanying press release. "This excitement extends to our family and friends who have participated in this non-brokered financing. We have many major milestones to achieve this year that will shape MYM for years to come. Continued global expansion and leveraging the relationships we have built, will ensure that MYM and its shareholders have a bright future."

The net proceeds are intended to be used towards general working capital and corporate purposes as the company pursues development on its two Quebec production projects, and its partnered 1.2 million square foot production facility dubbed the Northern Rivers Project in New South Wales, Australia.

At the Weedon, Quebec project, MYM currently owns 75% (which goes up to 90% upon completion), and is set to help the municipality become the official cannabis capital of Canada. While there are other mega-greenhouse projects in other provinces in Canada, MYM's decision to house their operations in Quebec was very strategic- From an economic perspective, it can't be ignored how cheap Quebec's costs are.

Quebec labor costs on average 34% less than in the US, and 16% less than in G7 countries. Electricity is 36% cheaper than in the US, and 49% lower, on average, than in the G7 countries. Quebec's taxes on investment are the lowest in Canada, and more importantly lower than the average of the US, G7 countries, and the OECD countries. The province offers an investment tax credit that covers up to 24% of the cost of newly purchased manufacturing and processing equipment, and reimburses sales tax on capital goods.

Once MYM's Weedon location is opened, there's a possibility that it can provide MYM with a quantity-, and location-based cost advantage that could benefit them to the point of making a deal with a retail giant such as Shoppers Drug Mart. With cash in hand, and a steady momentum, it could be a good year for MYM Nutraceuticals.

POTENTIAL COMPARABLES

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (OTC:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis boasts the second highest square footage approved for cannabis production in Canada. Together with its subsidiaries, Aurora produces and distributes medical marijuana products in Canada. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil.

Aurora is the only cannabis producer located in the province of Alberta, giving the company a cost advantage through its free use of fresh mountain-fed water used on site, and housed under the lowest corporate tax rates and power rates in Canada. Capitalizing on numerous farm credit programs provided by the province, Aurora has positioned itself as arguably the lowest cost-per-gram licensed producer in Canada. Aurora became a licensed producer in 2015, and is based in Edmonton, Alberta.

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) (OTC: APHQF)

Aphria is one of Canada's lowest cost licensed cannabis producers, specializing in the production, suppy, and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It also provides support services in the form of medical consultations, group therapies, and rehabilitation to veteran and first responders. The company sells its products through its online store or phones, as well as engages in the wholesale shipping of medical marijuana plant cuttings and dried buds to other licensed producers. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: MEDFF)

MedReleaf produces and sells cannabis-based pharmaceutical products in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis oils, and cannabis oil capsules; and various accessories, including grinders, vaporizers, and lockable containers. MedReleaf was Canada's first and only ISO 9001 and ICH-GMP certified producer of medical cannabis. It recently announced a joint venture with an Australian partner for cultivation and production of medical cannabis in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

OTHER COMPANIES MENTIONED

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) (OTC: LBLCF)

Loblaw is a food and pharmacy company, which provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food and associate-owned drug stores, including instore pharmacies, other health and beauty products, apparel, and other general merchandise. Loblaw Companies Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

For a more in-depth look into MYM Nutraceuticals you can view the in-depth report at American News Group: http://americannewsgroup.com/2017/12/06/meet-the-biggest-money-making-industry-of-2017-and-beyond/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer/Disclosure: This piece is an advertorial and has been paid for. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this Report should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Expressions of opinion are those of USA News Group only and are subject to change without notice. USA News Group assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this Report and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this Report.

DISCLAIMER: USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611



SOURCE USA News Group