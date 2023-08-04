Cannabis Seeds now available for sale in Minnesota from Natural Harvest

Natural Harvest Announces a new Vertical added to their New Product Lines

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N H Corp dba Natural Harvest https://nhmn.co, a leading cannabis lifestyle brand company, today – announced the launch of its new product lines. The new lines include a variety of products, including high quality cannabis seeds. The full digital catalog of cannabis seeds that are available for purchase in Minnesota is online.

Prices range for genetics and package size, cannabis seeds typically come in packages of 1, 3, 5 and 10, as well as others from certain breeders.

"We are excited to launch our new product line," said a PR Rep of Natural Harvest. "We believe that these products offer a unique and innovative way for consumers to experience the benefits of cannabis."

The new product lines will be available beginning August 1, 2023 available now at Natural Harvest retail locations online. Natural Harvest has partnered with the top rated breeders in the cannabis industry to bring the best genetics to the Minnesota market. Breeders include Barney's Farm, Fast Buds, Dutch Passion, Sweet Seeds, Ace Seeds, Humboldt Seed Co., along with many others. All seeds ship in original breeder packaging to ensure trusted results.

Natural Harvest is a licensed seed labeler in Minnesota, all seeds are Lab tested and labeled in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture requirements.

N H Corp. https://nhmn.co Headquartered in Minnesota, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities and individuals disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.

