Cannabis Seeds now available for sale in Minnesota from Natural Harvest

News provided by

Natural Harvest

04 Aug, 2023, 16:35 ET

Natural Harvest Announces a new Vertical added to their New Product Lines

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N H Corp dba Natural Harvest https://nhmn.co, a leading cannabis lifestyle brand company, today – announced the launch of its new product lines. The new lines include a variety of products, including high quality cannabis seeds. The full digital catalog of cannabis seeds that are available for purchase in Minnesota is online.

Prices range for genetics and package size, cannabis seeds typically come in packages of 1, 3, 5 and 10, as well as others from certain breeders.

"We are excited to launch our new product line," said a PR Rep of Natural Harvest. "We believe that these products offer a unique and innovative way for consumers to experience the benefits of cannabis."

The new product lines will be available beginning August 1, 2023 available now at Natural Harvest retail locations online. Natural Harvest has partnered with the top rated breeders in the cannabis industry to bring the best genetics to the Minnesota market. Breeders include Barney's Farm, Fast Buds, Dutch Passion, Sweet Seeds, Ace Seeds, Humboldt Seed Co., along with many others. All seeds ship in original breeder packaging to ensure trusted results.

Natural Harvest is a licensed seed labeler in Minnesota, all seeds are Lab tested and labeled in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture requirements.

N H Corp. https://nhmn.co Headquartered in Minnesota, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities and individuals disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.

Contact:
Natural Harvest
***@nhmn.co

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12971387

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Natural Harvest

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.