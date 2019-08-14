Cannabis Software Company Expands into 17th State

Over the past year, Sprout has experienced explosive growth and has recently added companies like the popular Exhale Med Center located in West Hollywood, California, Ascend Wellness with locations in Massachusetts, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan, and Florance CBD located in Dover, Delaware. Sprout's most recent client, The Green Lady is the first recreational dispensary located on Nantucket Massachusetts and just opened their doors this past Friday.

With cannabis clients in 17 states and Canada now utilizing Sprout, as well as soon to be Mexico and Puerto Rico, Sprout has established itself as the industry's first enterprise CRM solution. Encompassing customer relationship management (CRM), text message marketing (standard and multi-media message capability), email marketing, mobile coupons, mobile surveys, digital kiosks and connectivity to many of the most popular point-of-sale (POS) systems by virtue of their open API for integration.

Cannabis, CBD brands and retail dispensaries are using Sprout to acquire new customers, improve customer loyalty and engage customers in new innovative ways that have a big impact on their revenue and marketing ROI. The Green Room, a dispensary, in Mendo, California has been using Sprout since early this year. "I love using Sprout! Where social media fails, Sprout gets directly to those who have already shown interest in the shop. It's a very time and cost-effective way to target regular customers," commented Nate Boucher, Dispensary Manager.

With a nationwide network of cannabis brands and dispensaries now enjoying Sprout every day and millions of marketing messages being received by consumers all across the states and abroad, Sprout feels they are establishing their offering as a must have for any dispensary owner or CBD or cannabis brand.

"Sprout has developed an industry-specific, best-in-class CRM that resonates well with cannabis brands, CBD brands and retail dispensaries," commented Jaret Christopher, CEO of Sprout. "A key part of our overall success is our team's customer-centric approach and laser focus in building the most robust CRM and marketing platform for the cannabis and CBD industry. We wake up every day grateful for this opportunity and it's exciting to play a role in this fast growing cannabis industry," stated Christopher.

About Sprout:

Sprout is a best-in-class CRM and marketing software platform designed for the cannabis & CBD industry. Sprout helps cannabis & CBD companies increase revenues and profit margins by engaging their customers, creating brand awareness and driving online and in-store purchases.

Sprout's technology platform was developed over ten years and is the leading, enterprise CRM & marketing software platform designed specifically for:

Retailers & Dispensaries (cannabis, hydroponic stores, CBD retailers, MSOs, etc.)

Cannabis Distributors & Wholesales

Cannabis & CBD brands

To learn more about Sprout, visit us online at: www.sprout.online

CONTACT:

Roger Ciliberto

VP of Sales & Marketing

roger@sprout.online

1.888.411.1699

SOURCE Sprout

Related Links

www.sprout.online

