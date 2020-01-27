Cannabis Software Provider, Trym, Launches Integrations with Argus and TrolMaster Environmental Controls

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trym, a cannabis farm management and compliance software company, announced today integrations with Argus and TrolMaster environmental control systems.

Traditionally, cannabis growers have used environmental controls as isolated systems. By tracking and linking environmental conditions to each batch of plants, Trym enables growers to see the cause-and-effect relationship between their grow conditions and resulting yields.

"We know how important environmental data is to running a cultivation business, as well as to our analytics. To ensure our customers have the highest degree of information about their operations at all times, we constructed the most flexible IoT integration I've seen in cannabis," said Matt Mayberry, CEO of Trym. "We're now able to execute new hardware integrations in hours rather than weeks, providing our customers the freedom to select the systems that make the most sense for their businesses."

Trym can now monitor and link Argus and TrolMaster sensor data, like temperature, humidity, and CO2, to the plant batches grown in their respective rooms or zones. In addition to environmental monitoring, cultivators can schedule employee tasks, like planting, feeding and harvesting, and review harvest analytics, all from their Trym account. Creating a customized and compliant system for cultivators to optimize and scale their business operations.

Founded in Novato, California in 2017, Trym is cannabis farm management software custom-built for commercial cultivators. Trym helps improve efficiency and consistency through precise environmental monitoring, customized task and batch management, and plant analytics. Trym is currently integrated with Metrc in California and Oregon, and can be used alongside compliance software in other states. To learn more, contact info@trym.io or visit www.trym.io/trolmaster-argus-integrations.

