Cannabis Strategic Announces New Cannabis Smoke Product - Halo Filter - Based on Patent Pending Technologies

Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGS) today announces a new and unique product within the growing cannabis marketplace. The Halo Filter is a patent pending, cannabis smoke filtration product that will be hitting the marketplace this spring and summer. Based on an internally developed filtering technology utilizing ultra high quality fibers and packaged using proprietary technologies, Halo Filters will remove most of the components in cannabis smoke that cause harsh taste and significantly reduce the levels of harmful chemicals, heavy metals and other toxins, while maintaining optimum taste and cannabinoid levels.

Attitudes toward the inhalation of cannabis smoke have changed significantly over the past few years with consumers becoming increasingly aware of the potential harmful effects. In fact, cannabis smoke can contain up to 50% to 70% more cancer-causing substances compare to tobacco smoke. One major research study reported that a single cannabis smoking experience causes the negative health effects and potential damage equivalent to smoking five regular cigarettes, one after the other. Long-term cannabis smokers risk bronchitis, inflammation of the respiratory tract, and other significant health issues. The Halo Filter was designed to help minimize these risks.

"Halo was designed to improve the cannabis smoking experience," commented Cannabis Strategic CEO, Simon Yu. "Today's cannabis user values the high-quality taste, aroma and potential medicinal benefits of high quality cannabis products, but wants to minimize any potential negative health effects. We believe the Halo filtration system is spot on relative to the fast changing desires of the modern cannabis consumer. Halo preserves all of the enjoyable attributes of smoking, while filtering out many of the components that can cause a negative experience. We are very happy to be bringing this patent pending, unique product to the marketplace. For us, it's about enjoying cannabis, but also doing so in the safest manner possible. That's why we are bring this product to market."

Halo Filters will initially be available for blunts and joints, with future versions specifically in formats consistent with smoking rigs. Cannabis Strategic has already settled on product designs and is in the process of selecting manufacturing partners to provide this new cannabis smoking technology to the growing marketplace.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is based in Los Angeles and is focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth within the fast-growing legal cannabis sector. The Company, recently completed a name and symbol change from Cascade Energy, Inc. Cannabis Strategic Ventures offers outsourced personnel solutions that are tailor-made to match the growth dynamics of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, and other cannabis marketplace participants. Cannabis Strategic Ventures is publicly traded on the U.S. Over the Counter Market with the stock symbol NUGS.

