Cannabis Strategic Ventures Expands Staffing Contracts in Cannabis Dispensary Market

Late last year, the Company announced it would begin targeting companies doing business in the rapidly emerging California cannabis marketplace, augmenting the Company's success in other states. This new agreement represents an important additional milestone for the Company in achieving penetration into the important California market.

The Company's outsourced personnel services are tailor-made for dispensary operators. While the cannabis industry is creating thousands of new jobs, many dispensary operators struggle with finding, managing and retaining quality employees. By contracting with the Company for employment services, these issues are offloaded to the Company allowing cannabis entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses.

"We continue to grow our operations across several sub-sectors of the cannabis markets and considering the growth in the dispensary market and the estimates that the cannabis industry will again double in size by the year 2022, we certainly see a bright future," commented Mr. Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. "Our model of enabling dispensary management to concentrate of areas other than personnel continues to resonate with the industry participants."

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is based in Los Angeles and is focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth within the fast-growing legal cannabis sector. The Company, recently completed a name and symbol change from Cascade Energy, Inc. Cannabis Strategic Ventures offers outsourced personnel solutions that are tailor-made to match the growth dynamics of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, and other cannabis marketplace participants. Cannabis Strategic Ventures is publicly traded on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol NUGS.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

