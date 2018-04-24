Cannabis Strategic Ventures to Acquire Staffing Group With $1.5 Million in Revenue

Worldwide will operate within the Company as an independent and separate wholly owned subsidiary providing strictly non-cannabis related employment and staffing services. Worldwide will continue to expand its operations in general Clerical and Administrative, Marketing, Accounting, and other verticals. The Company will leverage Worldwide's expertise in order to expand its business operations further into the cannabis staffing arena, with a particular emphasis on the California markets.

Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic commented, "With several business analysts now predicting legal cannabis sales within North America to be at least $10 billion during 2018 and with estimated growth to over $24 billion by 2021, we clearly believe our staffing capabilities will be in a state of accelerating demand. The job demands in the Cannabis Sector are expanding into other job functions beyond the traditional Bud Trimmers and Bud Tenders. This acquisition better prepares us to meet the growth we are expecting through the end of this year, into next, and beyond. We welcome Worldwide Staffing into the Cannabis Strategic portfolio.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is based in Los Angeles and is focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth within the fast-growing legal cannabis sector. The Company, recently completed a name and symbol change from Cascade Energy, Inc. Cannabis Strategic Ventures offers outsourced personnel solutions that are tailor-made to match the growth dynamics of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, and other cannabis marketplace participants. Cannabis Strategic Ventures is publicly traded on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol NUGS.

