Cannabis Strategic Ventures Welcomes Robert L. Hymers to the NUGS Family

Over the past few months, Cannabis Strategic has made great progress in organizing its business operations, vetting potential transactions and signing new business opportunities. Mr. Hymers will add an added level of financial experience to the Company that will be invaluable as the Company continues to expand.

Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic commented, "As we branch out into new geographic and business areas, we will need to continually enhance our capabilities. Robert's expertise in the financial world, and especially his expertise in the cannabis sector, will be a great addition to our team. There are many opportunities in front of Cannabis Strategic and having his expertise on board will improve not only our deal vetting processes, but will also help us across the board relative to all our financial functions."

Mr. Hymers' financial expertise is significant. He is currently the Managing Partner at Pinnacle Tax Services in Los Angeles and is the Chief Financial officer and a Director of Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA). He also has many additional years of public company and tax and audit experience. Mr. Hymers holds a Master of Science in Taxation and a Bachelors of Science in Accountancy, in addition to an active CPA license.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is based in Los Angeles and is focused on supporting entrepreneurial growth within the fast-growing legal cannabis sector. We help business owners launch their dreams. The Company recently completed a name and symbol change from Cascade Energy, Inc. Cannabis Strategic Ventures offers outsourced personnel solutions that are tailor made to match the growth dynamics of cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, and other cannabis marketplace participants. Cannabis Strategic Ventures is publically traded on the U.S. Over the Counter Market with the stock symbol NUGS.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward- looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward- looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.





Contact:

Phone: +1-310-359-6860

Email: info@cannabisstrategic.com



Website: http://www.cannabisstrategic.com

