Cannabis Talk 101 Sponsoring Nate Diaz After-Party, Club Blush, Anaheim, Aug. 17, 2019

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Talk 101 (a subsidiary of Cannabis Talk Network), announced today that it's a proud sponsor of the Nate Diaz Official After-party being held at Club Blush at 400 Disney Way in Anaheim, California, to be hosted right after the Diaz vs. Pettis UFC 241 fight on August 17.

Cannabis Talk 101 radio show hosts Chris Wright (Blue), Joe Grande, Mark and Craig Wasserman, the Pot Brothers at Law, will be attending the after-party, along with the Diaz brothers. The event is cannabis-friendly for ages 21 and over.

"It's not just about a party. It's about participating in the cannabis culture and being a part of this experiential journey," declares Christopher Wright, Cannabis Talk Network's Founder and CEO. "This is about a growing grassroots movement that is changing America, and that's why we're excited to be involved."

ABOUT Cannabis Talk Network:

Cannabis Talk Network, a national leader in cannabis business education and coaching, offers nationwide cannabis business education seminars and workshops designed to teach business entrepreneurs how to build cannabis businesses in various industry segments, such as growing, distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, ancillary, and e-commerce, with the primary purpose of helping people eliminate startup mistakes, while getting their business moving and growing faster. See more at CannabisTalkNetwork.com.

ABOUT Cannabis Talk 101:

Cannabis Talk 101 is a top radio talk show passionately focused on educating, advocating and defending members of the cannabis community and discussing the benefits of marijuana, as well as the laws surrounding it. Its mission is to spread the truth about cannabis while guiding and connecting industry professionals along the way. See more at CannabisTalk101.com.

ABOUT Christopher Wright:

As the founder and chief executive officer of the Cannabis Talk Network, Christopher Wright provides executive coaching services to other entrepreneurs who seek informed guidance on doing business in the cannabis sector. Expert cannaprenuer, Christopher Wright (aka Blue), is also the creator and top radio host of the number one cannabis radio show in the country, Cannabis Talk 101, an entertaining cannabis talk radio show dedicated to educating and improving the lives of cannabis consumers.

If you would like more information, please contact Chris Franchino, head of public relations at (855) 500-8651 or email Franchino@cannabistalknetwork.com

