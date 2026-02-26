CANNABIS TEAMSTERS AT CRESCO LABS GO ON STRIKE

Workers Demand Fair Wages, Stable Hours, and Respect

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the Sunnyside dispensary in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania voted unanimously to authorize a strike after the company failed to present a contract that fairly compensates its workers. Sunnyside is a subsidiary of Cresco Labs, a publicly traded multi-state operator in the cannabis industry.

"Our members are united and ready to do whatever it takes to secure a strong contract," said Bill Shappell, President of Teamsters Local 429. "Sunnyside is part of a rapidly growing industry, and these workers are essential to the company's success. They will not accept wages and working conditions that fall short of the standards they deserve."

Cannabis Teamsters at Sunnyside are fighting for fair wages and improved hours of work. The strike highlights the growing strength of Teamsters in the cannabis industry and comes after another work stoppage in November, when Pennsylvania Teamsters won the longest-running successful cannabis strike in U.S. history.

"The Teamsters are building pathways for cannabis workers to support their families and enjoy a middle-class lifestyle," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "In countless other industries, people throughout this country can start young and build careers that last for decades. There is no reason cannabis workers should aspire to or expect anything less."

"We're looking to set the standard of quality for work in the cannabis industry by securing livable wages and promoting long term careers," said Cobi Motley, a Wellness Advisor at Sunnyside and member of Local 429. "We can't accept a contract that creates economic instability in our future. It's time for the company to come back to the table and offer a fair deal."

Teamsters Local 429 represents workers across several industries throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, go to teamsters429.com.

