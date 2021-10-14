Cannabis Tech Leaders AeroPay and Jane Technologies Partner to Enable Online Payments Nationwide for Dispensaries and Brands

CHICAGO and SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, and Jane Technologies, Inc. ("Jane"), the cannabis industry's leading e-commerce provider that created the first and largest online cannabis marketplace, have announced an integration partnership to enable online payments via AeroPay for the 2,100+ dispensaries and 300+ brands leveraging Jane's solutions across 36 U.S. state markets. The AeroPay payment method allows cannabis consumers to seamlessly pay for pickup or delivery orders directly from the dispensary or brand's checkout page on mobile or web.

"We are excited to partner with AeroPay to take cannabis e-commerce to the next level and offer even greater value to our retail partners with seamless online payments," said Socrates Rosenfeld, Co-founder and CEO of Jane. "Jane holds tremendous respect for what AeroPay has accomplished and built for the cannabis industry to date. They have been a valuable partner in the Jane ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together on our shared mission of building the most efficient cannabis industry possible."

The integrated solution is already being used by some of the cannabis industry's premier companies and dispensaries throughout the United States.

"Jane is the market leader for cannabis e-commerce and we couldn't be more excited to bring a best-in-class integrated solution to the industry with them as our e-commerce partner," said Daniel Muller, CEO & Founder of AeroPay. "This is a huge step in our mission to empower cannabis businesses and consumers with omnichannel payment solutions. We look forward to continuing to build off the initial momentum to help dispensaries and brands across the country create the best possible online shopping experience for consumers."

Today, roughly 20% of all legal cannabis transactions in the U.S. are powered by the Jane platform. In 2020, Jane powered more than 17 million orders totaling over $2 billion in total transactional volume. Those numbers are projected to top 25 million and $3.5 billion respectively in 2021.

Both companies have seen steady growth this year. In August, Jane secured $100MM in Series C funding. In March, AeroPay raised a Venture Round.

AeroPay is a financial technology company providing alternative payment processing solutions to state legal cannabis businesses. With AeroPay, cannabis businesses can offer a convenient and contactless digital payment option to their customers, suppliers, and business partners. AeroPay has been approved to work in every state where cannabis businesses can legally operate. For more information, visit www.aeropay.com or email [email protected].

Jane is the cannabis industry's first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 2,100+ dispensaries and brands across 36 U.S. state markets as well as the Canadian market. Jane's unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey e-commerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information, email [email protected]. For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com.

