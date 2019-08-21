Cannabis Tech Startup Splitbud Aims to Bring Affordability to Cannabis

Splitbud was created to solve a major problem the California cannabis industry is currently facing: most consumers can't afford cannabis in the legal market due to high prices, so they are continuing to buy from the underground market to suit their cannabis needs.

"The Bureau of Cannabis Control has recently launched a marketing campaign in an attempt to convince the unregulated market consumers to purchase from the legal market, and while we applaud their efforts, we know that billboards are not enough. Until California lowers taxes, consumers are on track to continue their current purchasing habits, despite the risk of buying tainted product" said Alice Moon, Splitbud Director of Communications.

According to BDS Analytics' report, California: Lessons from the World's Largest Cannabis Market, California's legal cannabis market is expected to earn $3.1 billion this year, but the unregulated market is expecting $8.7 billion in revenue. "Our goal at Splitbud is to transition the unregulated market consumer into the legal market in a realistic way, by offering cannabis deals that are competitive to the underground market prices."

Since soft launching two months ago, Splitbud has seen over 3000 people sign up on the platform, proving that consumers are eager to purchase tested, licensed, and safe product when affordability is presented.

Splitbud is an online ordering platform that offers daily deals on cannabis products for consumers in Los Angeles, California. Splitbud works with the leading brands, cultivators and distributors to negotiate bulk pricing on flower, edibles, vapes and concentrates. Splitbud's mission is to bring affordability to cannabis, with the hopes of transitioning consumer purchases from the illegal cannabis market to the legal industry.

