Cannabis Trailblazers Take the Stage at CWCBExpo Los Angeles

In a year that has seen major movement in the cannabis industry, DeAngelo will share his deep-rooted perspective, unique insight and activism in the cannabis reform movement on Thursday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. With over 300,000 customers, Harborside is the most recognized cannabis retail brand in the U.S. and abroad, and has long been considered the premier model for cannabis retail. DeAngelo is also Chairman Emeritus of FLRish, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company in California and co-founder of Steep Hill Labs, a global provider of cannabis testing and analytics. He is author of The Cannabis Manifesto: A New Paradigm for Wellness. DeAngelo was named one of the most influential people and "gatekeeper" of the marijuana industry by the International Business Times, and one of the most powerful leaders in the US cannabis industry by Fortune Magazine.

Kicking-off the CWCBExpo LA trade show and conference will be Dayton's Industry Update, 9:00 a.m. on September 27th. The Arcview Group, a cannabis investment and research firm, created the Arcview Investor Network where more than 600 high net-worth investors have pumped more than $160 million into 170+ cannabis-related ventures and raised more than $3 million for the legalization effort. Arcview also publishes the oft-cited, "The State of Legal Marijuana Markets."

Dayton is also a co-founder of Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SDP) and board member of the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP). Fortune Magazine, Details Magazine, and International Business Times named Dayton to their Top 10 lists of most influential people in the cannabis industry.

In addition to the Keynote Address and Industry Update, CWCBExpo LA will provide attendees in this dynamic and fertile market with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed. Hallmarks of CWCBExpo LA include:

Comprehensive conference programs providing the full-spectrum of information needed to run and scale a legitimate business in the newly commercialized cannabis states.

Subject matter experts in processes, cultivation, retail, science, compliance, banking, and more.

Top exhibitors featuring the latest products and services for the medical and commercialized cannabis industry including industrial hemp and mainstream businesses with cross-over applications.

Add-on workshops with deep dives into how to open a cannabis business, growing organic cannabis, the California regulatory landscape, developing IP and production best practices, and an advanced investment class.

Opening registration rates are now available for CWCBExpo LA with the best conference package pricing, visit: http://www.cwcbexpo.com/los-angeles/2018.

About the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo):

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry. It is held 3 times per year in the largest media, financial and business markets: New York, Los Angeles, and Boston. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry, visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.

