Cannabis Vaporizers Market to Record an Exponential CAGR of 14.1% During the Forecast Period - TMR Insights

Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Overview

During the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a growing amount of cannabis vaping products are being acquired through illicit marketplaces, which has been connected to serious pulmonary and lung diseases. Health Canada, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are stepping up their efforts to raise awareness about life-threatening lung diseases. These findings have been connected to cannabis vaping devices and likely to have an impact on the global cannabis vaporizers market in the near future.

Heating vitamin E acetate, which is utilized as a thickener in cannabinoid-infused oils, produces carcinogenic alkenes, leading to lung diseases. As a result, makers of cannabis vaporizers need to include disclaimers on ecommerce websites, product packaging, and various other retail channels to limit the spread of respiratory diseases associated to coronavirus exposure.

From 2021 to 2031, the global cannabis vaporizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Numerous factors, such as change in lifestyle, desire for convenience, safety, ease of use, and low price are likely to push the global cannabis vaporizers market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increased Focus on Use of Safer Options of Cigarettes to Drive Product Demand

In comparison with cigarettes, cannabis vaporizers are regarded as a cleaner, safer, and less hazardous choice. Vaporizers create a pure and clean vapor, which is likely to be more relaxing than smoking and recommended by many physicians as one of the safest ways of cannabis consumption. This factor is anticipated to boost the expansion of the global cannabis vaporizer market. In addition, customers prefer to consume cannabis using a vaporizer to avoid carcinogens, toxins, and respiratory irritants associated with cigarettes. This is also likely to contribute to increased demand in the global cannabis vaporizers market in the near future. Vaporizers create odorless vapor that dissipates very instantly, eliminating any odor-related issues.

Furthermore, portable cannabis vaporizers are accessible at reasonable rates, are simple to use, and intended to fit comfortably in the palm of the hand making them pocket-friendly, all of which are likely to contribute to the development of the global cannabis vaporizers market in the near future.

Growing Medical Use to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

Participants in the global cannabis vaporizers market are likely to benefit from the growing use of cannabis vaporizers for medicinal purposes. Vaporizers are generally seen to be a healthier option, but in the past few years, they have begun to gain popularity as medical gadgets. Cannabis has been authorized for medical reasons in a number of nations across the world, including Uruguay, Israel, Thailand, Germany, Canada, and others, which is estimated to assist in the expansion of the global cannabis vaporizers market.

Many businesses are devoting their efforts on delivering the finest vape products to cannabis dealers and medical providers.Several nations are also permitting medicinal cannabis to be used for the treatment of diseases for which the substance offers relief. This aspect is likely to drive the demand in the cannabis vaporizers market.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Growth Drivers

Cannabis vaporizers are becoming increasingly common as a way to reduce the toxicity associated with traditional cigarette smoking. Vendors are increasing the output capacity of portable dry herb vaporizers.

In patient use surveys, the significance of vaporization is emphasized. The majority of poll respondents rate the inhalation method, which includes smoking, as having a higher level of satisfaction. These results are likely to impact the growth of the global cannabis vaporizers market in the near future.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH

Boundless Technologies Limited

PAX Labs, Inc.

KANDYPENS

Canopy Growth Corporation

Grenco Science

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Segmentation

Type

Portable

Tabletop

Heating Method

Conduction

Convection

Induction

Ingredients

Herbs

Oils

Cannabis Wax

Purpose

Medical Purpose

Recreational Purpose

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

