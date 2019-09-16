Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the September 12th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Log in to view the presentations now: https://tinyurl.com/0912CannabisVICAgenda

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next two weeks.

The following companies participated in the conference:

Company Name Ticker(s) Vapen MJ Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: VAPNF | CSE: VAPN) Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) MPX International Corp. (Pink: MPXOF | CSE: MPXI) KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN) Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL) Body and Mind Inc. (OTCQB: BMMJ | CSE: BAMM) Plus Products Inc. (OTCQX: PLPRF | CSE: PLUS) Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCQX: VGWCF | TSX-V: VGW) Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: HRVOF | TSX-V: HVT) Jushi Holdings Inc. (NEO: JUSH.B) Bhang Inc. (OTCQX: BHNGF | CSE: BHNG) Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: PVOTF | CSE: PVOT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

