CANNABIS WORKERS AT NABIS WAREHOUSE IN CALIFORNIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Nabis Workers Are Third Cannabis Group to Join Teamsters in Less Than a Month

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nasty union-busting campaign from their employer, workers at a Nabis Warehouse in California have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 630. The 84 new Teamsters work as drivers and warehouse associates.

"We are dedicated to ensuring stability and ending exploitation in the rapidly growing cannabis industry," said Lou Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 630 in Los Angeles. "Organizing and empowering workers is the key to fostering their growth into the middle class. Through solidarity and commitment, we will make these good middle-class jobs!"'

The workers filed for the election on April 20, the internationally renowned cannabis holiday. They are the third group of cannabis workers to join the Teamsters in three weeks and the third group at the company to join the union.

"Cannabis workers are becoming Teamsters at a break-neck pace because we fight hard and win strong contracts," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We look forward to doing the same thing for these workers."

"The reason that I organized was to have a voice at Nabis, not only for myself but for my coworkers," said Jonathan Misquez, a warehouse associate at Nabis. "My coworkers have really helped me through a lot and taught me so much on and off the clock, so I wanted to help them receive a contract that reflects the hard work they put in every day. Iron sharpens iron, every day we all make each other better and together we proved that we are united."

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more. For more information, go to teamsters630.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630