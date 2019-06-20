Cannabis World Congress New York Presented New Symposium on "Clinical & Therapeutic Applications of Medical Cannabis" for Healthcare Professionals

Topics covered included Medical Cannabis – Healthcare Disruptor; History and Use of Medical Cannabis; An Overview of the Endocannabinoid Receptor System and medical cannabis use in treating mental health, autoimmune diseases, cancer, PTSD, and more.

How to Become a Cannabis Nurse as well as legal and practice management approaches including Diversity, Financial & Legal Considerations for Medical Professionals; and Pertinent Patient Counseling & Harm Reduction Strategies were also covered.

Top speakers included Edward J. Wagner, Ph.D. presenting new research on "Sex Differences in, and dietary influences on, Cannabinoid Regulation of Energy Homeostasis," and Michelle Weiner, DO, MPH speaking on Cannabis and Pain Management.

"We're very excited to be working with CWCBExpo to bring doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals much needed accredited education in the field of medical cannabis," said Kristen Beury, President & CEO, Medical Resource Association, Inc.

The symposium attracted all types of medical professionals including Physicians, PAs, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners and Pharmacists, as well as social workers, Nutritionists, Naturopathic & Homeopathic Doctors, Rehabilitation Therapists, Certified Personal Trainers, and Health and Wellness Coaches.

The program included up to 8 CME/CE Credits and half-day accredited sessions were also offered. The program was underwritten by Vireo, MedMen, Columbia Care, and NuggMD..

A Keynote Address by Steve White of Harvest Health & Recreation and "In Conversation with Bruce Linton" of Canopy Growth were also part of CWCBExpo NY, along with high level panels, workshops, more than 40 sessions in the conference program, and a sold-out exhibit floor.

To learn more about the upcoming CWCBExpos in Los Angeles and Boston, and to register, go to: www.cwcbexpo.com.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Being launched around these market leading events will be Cannabis Week. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

About Medical Resource Association, Inc.

Medical Resource Association, Inc. is a leading healthcare management firm with more than 15 years of healthcare management experience. Providing evidence based continuing medical education to our medical communities throughout the United States. All educational activities are designed to both nourish and support physicians and other licensed healthcare professionals.

