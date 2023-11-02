CannabisMD TeleMed Helps Patients Access Medical Marijuana in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CannabisMD TeleMed is a leader in the medical marijuana industry when it comes to helping patients receive their Virginia medical marijuana cards online. The company was founded by a local father and son who wanted to help make a difference. They succeeded in their goal of increasing access to medical cannabis by making the process friendly, informative, simple, and affordable.

CannabisMD TeleMed is the number one rated medical cannabis card platform nationwide according to Trustpilot.

CannabisMD TeleMed has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 5,000+ 5-star reviews across platforms like Trustpilot, Google, Leafly, Facebook, and the Better Business Bureau. It is ranked number one in its industry nationwide on Trustpilot.

1% of CannabisMD TeleMed's profit is donated to local charities every year because the company and the practitioners that use that platform want to make a difference in the lives of their patients and their communities.

One reason patients choose CannabisMD TeleMed when it comes to getting a medical marijuana certification is that we put patients first and offer a 100% money-back guarantee if a patient does not receive their medical marijuana certification for any reason.

If you are interested in receiving access to medical marijuana, then join over 35,000 patients who have chosen CannabisMD TeleMed to connect with a licensed healthcare provider and schedule your medical cannabis evaluation today!

SOURCE CannabisMD TeleMed