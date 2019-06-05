Cannabistry Labs® Partners with M Plant Productions™ as Exclusive California Licensee

SKOKIE, Ill., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabistry Labs , a pioneer in developing and licensing innovative products and revolutionary brands for the multi-billion-dollar legalized cannabis industry, today announces an exclusive California partnership with M Plant Productions, a premier manufacturer and marketer of cannabis infused products, for the company's The Root of It All™ product line. Securing M Plant Productions as The Root of It All's exclusive California licensee allows for further expansion of a North American retail footprint beyond Colorado. The Root of It All is now available for purchase in California. The product line can be found in all major California markets including Los Angeles, the Bay Area, San Diego and Palm Springs; available in over 45 dispensaries across the state.

Founded in 2018, M Plant Productions will be extracting, processing, marketing and selling Cannabistry Labs' top-selling product line The Root of It All across California cannabis retailers. The Root of It All is a premier line of cannabis-infused, plant-based essential oil tinctures and topicals designed to treat everyday conditions and currently touts a growing portfolio of six products. The Root of It All was formerly an exclusive product to Colorado, making this the most expansive partnership to-date.

"When we announced our expansion to California we knew we needed to work with best-in-class partners who have deep experience and knowledge in manufacturing, sales and marketing, along with a passion for the industry," said Scott Mandell, President of Cannabistry Labs. "The saturation in the market means brands must produce quality products that are unmatched by competitors to survive and excel. Our natural and therapeutic remedies deliver guaranteed quality and safety, consistently elevating it to a customer favorite."

The Root of It All's essential oil tinctures and topical ointments are inspired by the ancient Ayurvedic philosophy of holistic wellness, amplified with cannabis extracts. At the heart of The Root of It All™ Essential Remedies is the understanding that cannabis extracts achieve better results when combined with other plants. Each formulation carefully pairs selected cannabis extracts with a complementary cast of Ayurvedic essential oils to create unique combinations that target a customer's specific everyday condition, from sleeplessness to lethargy.

Regarding the California launch of The Root of It All product line, M Plant Productions CEO Mark Shaw shares that, "as someone who has worked in the food and beverage industry for over 25 years, launching a flagship and food-grade product that can alleviate stress, insomnia, lethargy and a number of other conditions without the troubling side effects of pharmaceuticals is hugely meaningful to me. I can't wait to help our customers discover their most balanced life with our Ayurvedic-inspired, holistic product line."

For more information about Cannabistry Labs, please visit: https://www.cannabistry.com/

For more information on The Root of It All please visit: https://www.rootusa.com/

For more information on where to buy The Root of It All products please visit: https://www.rootusa.com/#where-to-buy

About Cannabistry Labs:

Cannabistry Labs is a pioneer in developing and licensing innovative products and revolutionary brands for the multi-billion-dollar legalized cannabis industry. Its team of scientists, engineers and production specialists work collaboratively to research, develop and formulate a diverse array of product offerings. Through an exclusive licensing program, Cannabistry Labs helps empower partners' operations to produce and market demonstrably better products and uniquely compelling brands.

About The Root of It All:

At the heart of The Root of It All essential remedies is the understanding that cannabis extracts achieve better results when they work with other plants. Our line of essential oil tinctures and topical ointments are blends of herbs and spices, inspired by ancient ayurvedic philosophy of holistic wellness, amplified with cannabis extracts to bring you back into your natural state of balance.

About M Plant Productions:

M Plant Productions is an all-natural cannabis company that has built a team of professionals from the cannabis, spirits, food and pharmaceutical industries to launch a world-class slate of cannabis-infused products to market in California. M Plant Productions' mission is to deliver ground breaking industry products that tend to the needs of cannabis users, with a portfolio of brands that are available under an exclusive license from Cannabistry Labs (www.cannabistry.com).

