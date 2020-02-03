Cannabitch™ Vegan Rolling Papers Celebrates Inclusivity and Diversity Through Cannabis

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabitch™ Brands has released a new line of vegan rolling papers that celebrates diversity and inclusivity, and seeks to show that boss babes and womxn of all kinds use cannabis, too. Cannabitch™ Vegan Rolling Papers (www.cannabitchbrands.com) is a thriving, woman-owned small business based out of Fort Collins, Colorado.

"Cannabis users come in all shapes, colors, and sexual orientation, and we're about the mass representation of anyone who identifies as female," says Jahna Eichel, founder of Cannabitch™ Vegan Rolling Papers. "We want to see more women involved in all aspects of the cannabis industry, and we want women, and those who identify as such, to feel empowered during their smoke sesh."

Cannabitch's mission is to create an ethically-made product that fosters a culture of diversity and inclusivity. Their motto is to "pass joints, not judgments," and that is a message that has resonated with womxn everywhere. They launched their papers in September 2019, and have already fulfilled orders from every state in the U.S., as well as Mexico & Canada!

The holographic colors and badass womxn featured on the packaging make Cannabitch™ kitschy & cool. They passed over the toxic chemicals, bleaches, and animal parts used in most rolling papers, and instead, created a quality paper that is all-natural, super thin, burns evenly, and really lets your bud shine through! Cannabitch ™ hopes that more womxn will feel comfortable being known as cannabis users if they're using Cannabitch™ vegan rolling papers.

