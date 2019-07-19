CannaBiz Invest Asia Draws Global Medical & Industrial Cannabis Industry Players to Bangkok
Jul 19, 2019, 10:01 ET
BANGKOK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Asian countries starting to legalise medical and industrial cannabis use, major cannabis product manufacturers will convene in Bangkok for a timely summit to share insights on this new market.
Aurora Cannabis shares insights on Global Cannabis Market Outlook & Investment Landscape. Day 1 also features sessions from cannabis producers – CannAcubed presenting a case study on 'China's Industrial Hemp Cultivation & Value Chain Investment' and Elixinol Global providing the 'Growth Outlook for Hemp Foods, Protein & the CBD Market in Japan & Globally'. Coffee break sponsor – Medipharm Labs will speak on Australia's Role in APAC Medical Cannabis Market.
Other cannabis producers sharing their perspectives are:
- Blue Sky Biologicals - Hemp: Beyond CBD & THC, a Whole Plant Model
- Hikurangi Cannabis Company - Cannabis Legislation in New Zealand: Reflections on Government Efforts to Design World-Leading Medicinal Cannabis & Full Legalisation
- Bombay Hemp Company Private Limited (BOHECO) - Industrial and Medical Cannabis Investment in India – Scientific and Legal Perspective
- BOL Pharma - From Farm to Pharmaceutical Products – Israel's Experience
Thailand - the first Southeast Asian country to legalise cannabis use for medical purposes – gathers 2 experts providing details on – 'Understanding the Medical Cannabis Investment Landscape & Regulatory Hurdles in Thailand' - Tilleke & Gibbins International and 'Integration of Medical Cannabis in Thai Traditional Medicine - A Balancing Game' - Dept. of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Ministry of Health.
Organised by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the program also features sessions on:
- The Future of Sustainable Fashion & Hemp Fibres Industry - Kingdom Holdings
- "Green Green Profits" - The Cultivation of Outdoor Medical Cannabis as a Business Model for Asia - Jacana Holdings
- Commercialisation of Plant-Derived Cannabinoid Prescription Medicines to Meet Global Demand - MGC Pharmaceuticals
- Pharmaceutical Development in Man-Made Cannabinoids - Akseera Pharma
In addition, MYM Nutraceuticals, Helius Therapeutics and Cannex Capital join a panel discussion on 'Accessing Capital Markets for Cannabis Investments – Options & Challenges'.
Meet exhibitors Shenzhen Number Energy Saving Corporation and Blue Sky Biologicals among others at the event. For exhibition details, email grace@cmtsp.com.sg
View event website https://www.cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=190819&pu=280839 for registration or call +65 6346 9147 for more details.
Contact:
Ms. Grace Oh
grace@cmtsp.com.sg
+65 6346 9147
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12779868
SOURCE Centre for Management Technology (CMT)
