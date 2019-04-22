CannabizTeam Names KCSA Strategic Communications as PR Agency of Record

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannabizTeam ("the Company"), an executive search and staffing firm exclusively for the booming cannabis industry, announced today the selection of KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, as its agency of record. KCSA is one of the few national agencies with a dedicated cannabis practice group.

Since its inception, CannabizTeam has been regarded as one of the cannabis industry's leading executive search and staffing firms, placing and attracting talent at all levels, from entry level to specialized c-suite leadership.

"With more than two decades of executive recruitment experience and success outside of the cannabis industry, CannabizTeam brings to bear unparalleled expertise and a commitment to bringing best-in-class hiring practices to a nascent industry looking to attract highly-qualified, proven candidates," said Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications. "KCSA is excited about the opportunity to work in lock-step with CannabizTeam to ensure it becomes the voice of executive search and recruitment in cannabis and is positioned as the premier provider of talent across the entire supply chain in the industry."

"I have watched KCSA establish a position of leadership in providing expert communications counsel to the cannabis industry. I also like the fact that KCSA has a strong history representing staffing and recruiting companies," said Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam. "I look forward to working closely with the entire KCSA team, to raise our profile nationally and continue to offer unparalleled service and support to our clients around the world."

About CannabizTeam

CannabizTeam is a vertically integrated, cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm committed to recruiting only the highest quality cannabis and related industry talent throughout the United States and Canada. Clients operate in all aspects of the marijuana industry from seed to sale, testing, manufacturing, to dispensaries and all other cannabis related auxiliary services.

With over two decades of proven recruitment success, CannabizTeam is committed to redefine the cannabis executive search and recruitment industry by using the industry's most innovative practices. It places and attracts talent at all levels, servicing from entry level to C-suite search needs.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, media, energy, cannabis and public services companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.

For more information on the KCSA Cannabis Practice or "The Green Rush," KCSA's 30-minute podcast covering the business of cannabis, please visit our website www.kcsa-cannabis.com. You can also follow KCSA Cannabis across social channels by following @kcsa_cannabis.





SOURCE KCSA Strategic Communications