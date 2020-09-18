CannabizTeam Releases 2020 US Cannabis Industry Salary Guide, Q3 Update

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CannabizTeam , the world's largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, today announced the release of its 2020 US Cannabis Industry Salary Guide - Third Quarter Update . CannabizTeam has updated and expanded the information made available in its first 2020 US Salary Guide, published in January of this year. The earlier report was downloaded over 10,000 times. That demand, coupled with significant market changes, are what spurred CannabizTeam to create and issue the Third Quarter Update.

Where the Jobs Are in Cannabis

Liesl Bernard, CEO and founder of CannabizTeam, said, "Who could have imagined back in January how much the world would change over the next six months? With so much pain and devastation caused by the global pandemic, the resilience of the U.S. cannabis industry has been one of the few bright spots so far in 2020. Fueled by the 'essential business' designation from state and local governments, cannabis businesses have filled tens of thousands of new permanent and temp positions so far this year in a labor market where more than 30 million U.S. workers have filed for unemployment benefits. We could not be more encouraged by the growth the industry is experiencing in these challenging times."

With the cannabis industry slated to grow to $15.5 billion in sales by the end of the year, the updated guide provides valuable insights for cannabis leaders including salary ranges for cannabis jobs, as well as key roles in CBD and hemp businesses. All data in the salary guide is derived from CannabizTeam's actual 2020 cannabis job placements as well as published salary data from private and government sectors.

A few highlights featured in the 2020 Q3 report:

16% average increase in executive compensation in 2020

12% increase in Dispensary Managers' salaries, to $85K

16% increase in median salaries for Director of Cultivation positions, to as much as $250K so far in 2020

so far in 2020 Salaries ranging from $225K - $400K for Chief Financial Officers

To view the 2020 Cannabis Salary Guide in its entirety, visit cannabizteam.com/cannabis-salary-guide .

Those interested in learning more about cannabis industry jobs may check out CannabizTeam's job board and the company's weekly Aim Higher podcast now available on all major platforms. Every week, Aim Higher brings a different perspective from industry leaders on the cannabis jobs market, hiring trends, and what it takes to have a successful cannabis career in today's ever-changing marketplace.

About CannabizTeam

CannabizTeam is the world's largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm providing services for the top cannabis, CBD and hemp businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 2016 by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard, whose guiding principles ensure that CannabizTeam identifies and delivers superior talent that possesses the drive, skills and unique cultural fit for each client company role. CannabizTeam now has offices in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Santa Rosa, with a Denver location coming soon. Through extensive global reach and unparalleled business relationships, CannabizTeam and its temporary and consulting arm CannabizTemp place over 1,000 candidates a year for its clients.

Media Contact:

Morgan Whitehouse

802-373-4686

[email protected]

SOURCE CannabizTeam

Related Links

https://cannabizteam.com

