Cannable Launches Cannabis Delivery for Consumers in California's Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresno-based Cannable, the newest cannabis delivery company, announced today the launch of its delivery service throughout the Central Valley of California. Cannable will deliver a variety of cannabis brands directly to consumers, including locally produced 36 North.

"We felt a sense of urgency to get our Cannable delivery services up and running this year," said Fresno-native and Vice President of Sales Jeff Tuel. "We are committed to giving consumers a safe and legal option in cannabis so we can eliminate the illegal and untested products that are prevalent in the state."

Cannable offers a large selection of premier brands with the best variety in California. All products delivered by Cannable have been tested by a fully compliant, state-licensed lab and have a Certificate of Analysis (COA).

The company's secure, online platform provides a traceable, safe and seamless purchase experience. Cannable customer service representatives have extensive cannabis knowledge to help with product selection. Customers can browse the website 24 hours a day with orders accepted from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (PST). Delivery is scheduled for same day or next day depending on location. Drivers are hired by Cannable and are professionally trained with full background checks to ensure customer safety and security.

Beginning in March, Cannable will carry Fresno's first hometown brand, 36 North. This premium line of cannabis is produced in the Central Valley and will initially include flower and pre-rolls. A full suite of products will be available later in the spring at thirty6north.com. 36 North will be delivered exclusively through Cannable at launch.

"We are locally owned and operated with extensive experience and leadership in agriculture," added Tuel. "From our farm in the coastal valley of Santa Barbara to our world-class manufacturing facility in Parlier, customers can trust that 36 North and all the cannabis products delivered by Cannable are legal, safe and compliant."

By law, the adult (21 and over) ordering the product must be present at the time of delivery to show identification, sign for and receive the order. Delivery is free on orders over $100. Delivery fees for orders under $100 range from $2.99 to $4.99. Registration details, delivery map, quantity maximums and other information can be found under the Frequently Asked Questions section at cannabledelivery.com.

Cannable is a subsidiary of Greenbrier Holdings, a fully integrated California cannabis company, that recently completed a 20,000 square foot world-class cannabis manufacturing facility in Parlier, Calif. Greenbrier Holdings grows, manufactures, distributes and now delivers cannabis directly to consumers (through Cannable).

About Cannable

Cannable is a legal and compliant cannabis delivery service in California's Central Valley. Based in Fresno, Cannable offers a secure platform for consumer online ordering and delivery. Delivery through Cannable is available same day or next day depending on location. For more information, visit cannabledelivery.com

