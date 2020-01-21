Cannabusiness Market Connecting with Traditional Industries at Phoenix B2B Expo

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passes are still available for The Business of Cannabis Arizona Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St. in Phoenix) on Feb. 13th and 14th. Join Cannabis Industrial Marketplace and other industry experts at this groundbreaking event to learn the latest in cannabusiness as legislation evolves in Arizona and the Southwest.

Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

Interested in getting started in the cannabusiness market? Companies that are not traditionally considered "in" the cannabusiness game are taking advantage of this $30 billion market through Cannabis Industrial Marketplace's series of business-focused, non-smoking expos.

Some exhibitors are listed below with the full lineup here ( https://AzCannabisExpo.com )

Frost, PLLC; C ertified public accountants with over 40 years' experience, Booth 104.

ertified public accountants with over 40 years' experience, Booth 104. Full Spectrum Disinfection Inc.; P roviders of superior disinfection services, Booth 245.

roviders of superior disinfection services, Booth 245. Aljan Packaging ; Price-conscious packaging solutions and printing, Booth 264.

Price-conscious packaging solutions and printing, Booth 264. Access Point ATM; Provides flexibility with ATM surcharges and revenue, Booth 106.

Employer Solutions Staffing; Helps lower employee costs, Booth 241.

Executive Funding Financial ; O ffers a change to traditional financing options, Booth 133.

ffers a change to traditional financing options, Booth 133. YouTech; Combining digital and traditional marketing to deliver results, Booth 244.

Umbo Computer Vision; Smart security products, Booth 233.

Expo attendees can learn from industry leaders at educational seminar sessions beginning at 9 a.m. ( http://azcannabisexpo.com/agenda ).

Highlights include:

" Harness the Sun' Choosing the Right Grow Lights" by Rod Brady , chief operating officer with Cultilux .

Harness the Sun' Choosing the Right Grow Lights" by , chief operating officer with Cultilux "Critical Cleaning - The Key to Quality & Safety" by Michael Moussourakis , senior director of strategic affairs with Alconox Inc.

, senior director of strategic affairs with Alconox Inc. "Operating in Legal Recreational Markets and Preparing for Federal Legalization" by Jana Weltzin , principal owner of JDW Counsel .

, principal owner of JDW Counsel "Cannabis Product Brand Development & Packaging Procurement" by John Hartsell with Dizpot.

As a special feature, see live demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day from exhibitor Ruidoso Malinois, a breeder of specialized Belgian Malinois K-9's for security, police, and personal protection, at Booth 134.

Think you have the next bright idea for the cannabis industry? Submit it and get the chance to win a free patent from Block 45 Legal, one of our event sponsors. Founder of Block 45 Legal, Clement Hayes, will be available to discuss your ideas.

To purchase passes, head to https://azcannabisexpo.com/tickets .

