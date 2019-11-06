CannaCraft Appoints Jim Hourigan as Chief Executive Officer

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaCraft, Inc., a large-scale cannabis manufacturer, announced today the appointment of Jim Hourigan as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hourigan joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer in January 2019 and will be taking over for Dennis Hunter, CannaCraft's Co-founder, who has served as interim CEO since April of this year.

"Over the last few months, the Board of Directors and I conducted a search for a permanent CEO with unparalleled operational experience, industry knowledge, and leadership capabilities. We were lucky enough to have that person in-house," said Dennis Hunter, who will be transitioning to Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. He added, "As CannaCraft's COO, Jim implemented operational and structural improvements throughout key departments including finance, IT, and manufacturing that improved efficiencies and allowed us to scale operations. Additionally, Jim has created impressive momentum in business development and strategic partnerships."

Jim Hourigan said, "I am honored to be named CannaCraft's CEO. In my time as COO of CannaCraft we have made significant progress towards strengthening our business and building upon our extensive portfolio of unique cannabis products and I am grateful for the individual and collective contributions of everyone here at the Company. As CEO, I look forward to executing on our strategic priorities, sharpening our focus on innovative products and cementing CannaCraft's position as the industry leader."

Prior to joining CannaCraft, Mr. Hourigan served in executive positions with several ecommerce, consumer and medical device companies including A. H. Robins, Medline, London International, A.C. Nielsen, and most recently as the Chief Operating Officer of BuildDirect, Inc., a technology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. He has also served on the Board of Directors for The Better Business Bureau, as Co-chair of the BC Technology Industry Association, and on the Advisory Board for Fedex.

This appointment is in line with several strategic leadership roles that CannaCraft has recently filled, including the appointment of CannaCraft's newest Board Member, Terry Wheatley, President of Vintage Wine Estates in Sonoma County. Ms. Wheatley has served as President of Vintage Wine Estates since 2014 and is responsible for overseeing all commerce channels for the Company's robust portfolio of over 40 wine brands.

"Terry's deep experience building brands and attracting customers through innovative sales and marketing strategies makes her an ideal choice for the CannaCraft Board of Directors," said CannaCraft Co-Founder Ned Fussell. "The cannabis industry has many parallels to the wine industry, and we are confident that Terry and Jim's respective experience will translate perfectly as we expand nationally and globally."

