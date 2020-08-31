CannaCraft Expands Executive Management Team

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaCraft , a large-scale cannabis manufacturer based in Northern California, announced today the recent appointments of Angela Pih as Chief Marketing Officer, and Ron Gray as Vice President of Sales. In their new roles, Ms. Pih and Mr. Gray will bring a new level of Marketing and Sales synergy to meet the company's long-term goals.

"We are excited to welcome Angela and Ron to the team. Cannabis is a rapidly evolving industry and it is imperative that we add new skills and capabilities to our management team to remain competitive as we enter the next phase of growth," said Jim Hourigan, CEO.

Ms. Pih is a skilled marketer with over two decades of experience in cannabis, fashion, beauty, wellness and premium brands. Pih most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer for the cannabis brand Papa & Barkley where her work was recognized among Green Entrepreneur's list of "Top 25 Cannabis Brands that Killed it in Marketing." Prior to entering the cannabis sector, Pih held various executive marketing roles for premium brands and retailers including Halston, where she served as CMO of Halston + Haute Hippie, and Planet Blue as the SVP of Marketing. Additionally, Pih sits on the board of ThinkLA, a nonprofit association promoting Los Angeles as a network of creativity and innovation in media and marketing; is a founding member of the LA Chapter of Chief, a network of female executives; and is an Advisory Board member and Adjunct Professor at Loyola Marymount University.

Mr. Gray brings over twenty years of sales leadership experience, most recently serving as the SVP of Sales for Papa & Barkley. During his three years in that role, he helped the brand achieve 8 out of 10 top-selling topicals and 4 out of 10 top-selling tinctures, as well as launched their CBD line into national accounts. Before joining P&B, Gray spent over three years in hands-on roles exploring all facets of the industry, from cultivation to distribution. Prior to entering the cannabis sector, Gray held various sales leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Angela and Ron's experience in cannabis and consumer goods will be instrumental as we continue to grow our wellness and recreational brands. Both executives will be critically important as we add several exciting new cannabis lines to our current portfolio of over 300 unique product SKUs," said Jim Hourigan. Adding, "As we R&D new technologies and products we will look to Sales and Marketing to help identify customer needs and target segments that could benefit from CannaCraft's quality, and price advantage."

About CannaCraft

CannaCraft is a vertically-integrated company, founded in 2014 with the mission to produce safe and effective cannabis products. With over 200 employees, the company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Care By Design Hemp, Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops, Farmer & The Felon, Satori Edibles, and Loud + Clear Vapes from their licensed facilities in Santa Rosa, California. CannaCraft's product portfolio boasts hundreds of products, in unique applications including vape cartridges, sublingual drops, topicals, gel capsules, packaged flower, infused chocolates and gummies, and more. For more information about CannaCraft, please visit www.cannacraft.com .

