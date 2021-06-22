CannaCraft Launches Gem + Jane in California

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaCraft , a large-scale cannabis manufacturer and innovator in beverage and cannabis emulsion technology, has launched its new brand Gem + Jane : the women-focused sparkling botanical beverage that blends simple ingredients with microdoses of rare cannabinoids, including THCV, Delta-8 THC and CBD. The beverage will be available exclusively at Sweet Flower dispensary locations throughout greater Los Angeles beginning June 17th.

Developed "for women, by women," the lightly-infused line is intended as a sessionable beverage with up to 5mg of THC appealing to cannabis-curious consumers and those looking for a social substitute to alcohol.

Emphasizing the natural tastes and aromas of citrus, berries, herbs and flowers, the Gem + Jane beverage line blends complex layers of flavors that are playful on the palate and delivers a light, manageable dose of cannabis. It comes in four sophisticated flavors, as well as an unflavored, pure Simply Seltzer for mixing up mocktails or enjoying on its own.

The Elderflower Pear, Lemon Blueberry Lavender, and Strawberry Hibiscus varieties contain a blend of 4mg Delta-8 THC and 2mg CBD, for more mellow moments like relaxing with friends. The Simply Seltzer and Yuzu Rose Raspberry flavor each contain 4mg THCV and <2mg THC, intended to compliment an active lifestyle.

Key highlights:

Low in calories - only 20-25 calories per 12 fl. oz. serving

Rare cannabinoids - including THCV and Delta-8 THC

Sweetened with agave

Quality ingredients - tastes of citrus, berries, flowers

Complex, layered botanical flavors

Better value - 37% more volume than leading competitors

"We created this brand for women with a sophisticated palate who are intrigued by lightly-infused cannabis beverages," explains Angela Pih, Chief Marketing Officer at CannaCraft. "We selected rare cannabinoids like THCV and Delta 8 THC -- commonly known to impart lower levels of psychoactivity than traditional THC -- so these delicious botanical-flavored sparkling waters can be enjoyed socially."

Pih, a skilled global marketer with over two decades of experience in cannabis, fashion, beauty, wellness and premium lifestyle brands, built the Gem + Jane team in-house. Cannabis industry veteran Elise McDonough, who authored the cannabis cookbook Bong Appetit and was the first Edibles Editor at High Times, serves as Brand Manager. Marielle Kane, a wine industry professional educated in Culinary Arts and Food Sciences, brings her expertise in beverage formulation development and sensory sciences to the line as R&D Manager.

Gem + Jane is the third beverage offering from CannaCraft, a proven leader in the cannabis beverage segment with Hi-Fi Hops and Keef holding the #2 and #3 positions, respectively.

Gem + Jane is available in single 12 fl. oz. (355 mL) cans (MSRP $6) and 4-packs (MSRP $24). More information can be found at gemjane.com .

About Gem + Jane

Gem + Jane is a women-led brand from the CannaCraft family of brands. Our sparkling botanical beverage is infused with rare cannabinoids, designed to delight our customers by revealing a new facet of cannabis. We invite women to "sip their sparkle," with formulations including THCV intended to compliment high-energy activities like dancing, hiking or cardio, and a blend of Delta-8 THC and CBD for more mellow moments like relaxing with friends. Emphasizing the natural tastes and aromas of citrus, berries, herbs and flowers, Gem + Jane blends complex layers of flavors to please a discerning palate. Using quality ingredients results in a refreshing, sparkling beverage that's low in calories, sweetened with agave and made with real juice.

About CannaCraft

CannaCraft is a vertically-integrated organization, founded in 2014 with the mission to produce safe and effective cannabis products. With over 200 employees, the company currently manufactures and distributes AbsoluteXtracts, Care By Design, Care By Design Hemp, Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops, Farmer & The Felon, Satori, and Loud + Clear from their licensed facilities in Santa Rosa, California. CannaCraft's product portfolio boasts hundreds of products, in unique applications including vape cartridges, drops, topicals, gel capsules, packaged flower, infused chocolates and gummies, and more. For more information about CannaCraft, please visit www.cannacraft.com .

