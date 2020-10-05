CannaCraft's Care By Design Launches the Most Robust Range of Cannabis Wellness Products with a Newly Formulated Ratio Line

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaCraft, announced today the relaunch of its popular wellness brand, Care By Design, with more cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Available in tinctures, soft gels, gummy bites, vape cartridges and pain cream, the enhanced formulations offer the widest array of ratios and the highest cannabinoid content on the market, including a new 40:1 Ratio of CBD to THC for those seeking strong CBD relief and the benefits of full-spectrum cannabis without the intoxicating effects.

"We reformulated Care By Design to offer a more robust product at the same price to provide customers extra relief during these stressful times," said Jim Hourigan, CannaCraft Chief Executive. Adding "the additional ingredients harness the full power of the plant and aid cannabis' entourage effect at no additional cost to our customers."

The refreshed Care By Design line starts with full-spectrum winterized cannabis oil as the base and is enhanced with minor cannabinoids, cannabis terpenes, and flavonoids. The company recently introduced a dual-processing method to capture more components, most notably CBDA and THCA, two non-intoxicating minor cannabinoids with promising potential.

"Improving the existing formulations presented some unique challenges," explains Dr. Matthew Elmes, Care By Design's Director of New Product Development. "In order to capture more delicate plant elements, we have to take extra care during extraction and post processing so that we are able to preserve a wider array of compounds that would otherwise be destroyed or decarboxylated during the process."

Efforts to increase CBD content also required an overhaul of the formulations to maintain the line's signature ratios.

The original formulations featured a simple ratio of CBD:THC, whereas the new Care By Design's ratios consist of (CBD+CBDA):(THC+THCA). The inclusion of cannabinoid acids THCa and CBDa is based on preliminary research showing potentially additive or synergistic effects of these minor cannabinoids when combined with neutral cannabinoids like THC and CBD.

The reformulated tinctures are available in a new 30ml value size, and the entire line of 36 products across six ratios and five product forms can be found at hundreds of licensed dispensaries around California.

Care By Design, a wholly-owned CannaCraft brand, triple-tests all products for purity, consistency, and potency.

About Care By Design

Care By Design is a wellness company with deep roots. Founded in 2014, Care By Design earned its success through operating with the highest integrity and making innovative products with unparalleled efficacy. Intent on harnessing the full power of cannabis, Care By Design pioneered CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, cultivated by science. Their hemp products are available nationwide while their cannabis products are available in licensed dispensaries throughout California and Colorado. Backed by a team of expert cultivators, in-house scientists and caregivers, Care By Design exists to radically improve the lives of individuals and raise the wellbeing of our communities. Learn more at www.CBD.org .

Additional Information

Kial Long, VP Corporate Communications | CannaCraft, Inc.

[email protected]

Jim Walsh | Coppertop Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE CannaCraft

Related Links

https://cannacraft.com

