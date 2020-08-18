Cannadips CBD Secures Funding and Announces Former Altria Senior Executive, Peter Diatelevi, as New CEO

As Diatelevi takes his place as CEO, the Company's co-founder Case Mandel will move into an operational role as President and will continue to lead product innovation within the organization. Mandel has also been appointed Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and will continue to oversee the direction of the product and brand.

Diatelevi has over twenty years' experience leading field sales and sales operations at Altria Group, Inc., the largest U.S. tobacco manufacturer. During his time at Altria, Diatelevi has held various senior executive roles, including Vice President Region Sales and Vice President of Sales Operations. His responsibilities included customer service and supply chain logistics, trade marketing, sales analytics, sales infrastructure, and state and trade relations. In addition, Diatelevi was instrumental in leading the strategic analysis and creation of Ste Michelle Wine Estates' future operating plans.

"As a co-founder it is an honor to be at a stage in the business where you have the opportunity to hire someone with over 20 years of tobacco and CPG experience on a national scale," said Mandel. "I am excited to hand off CEO duties to Peter and work alongside him as the President of the Boldt Runners. Peter is the right person for the job, and I am confident in his ability to execute the plan and take this company to the next level."

Skilled at evaluating organizational and operational efficacy, and implementing solutions that improve ROI, Diatelevi will be instrumental in helping the Company complete its $5 million Series A fundraising round, of which to date, the Company has raised $3 million. The funds will go toward hiring experienced CPG executive talent, enhancing in-house manufacturing, and executing the go to market strategy at both retail and online.

"I am honored to be leading the Boldt Runners Corporation and joining such an amazing team. In this evolving product space, the Cannadips brand is off to a great start. We are extremely fortunate to have outstanding partners that bring strong operational expertise and a true spirit of innovation. I look forward to driving the future success of the Cannadips brand and technology platform."

About Boldt Runners Corporation

The Boldt Runners Corporation is based in the heart of Humboldt County, California. Boldt Runners manufacturers, markets and sells Cannadips CBD – the Original Smokeless Dip Pouch with CBD, which has been built on the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that have made the Humboldt County region world-famous. Since 2016, Cannadips CBD has been paving the way to a full flavor experience for traditional dippers without tobacco or nicotine. Cannadips CBD comes in five core flavors; American Spice, Natural Mint, Tangy Citrus, Tropical Mango, and Fresh Wintergreen and can be found in over 5,000 stores nationwide. Cannadips CBD is on a growth trajectory and is poised to provide more fantastic flavor and form options for the traditional adult smokeless tobacco consumer looking for alternatives. No tobacco, No nicotine, All flavor. For further information please check out www.cannadipscbd.com .

