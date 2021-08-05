Cannadips CBD Taps Experienced Leaders to Support Continued Growth

HUMBOLDT, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldt Runners Corp. (the "Company"), the exclusive licensee of Cannadips CBD, the Modern Dip Alternative, announced today in response to consistent growth over the last 12 months, the appointment of former VP at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco/Altria, Jen Pike, as Chief Revenue Officer and former finance executive of GE/Genworth, Richard Kannan, as Chief Financial Officer. These appointments come at a critical time, as Cannadips sales and consumer engagement have grown significantly quarter over quarter since Q3 2020.

Since July 2020, Cannadips has substantially increased both retail and online sales as well as expanded consumer engagement. Driven by nicotine-free and tobacco-free products that deliver long-lasting flavor as well as CBD through unique and patented technology, Cannadips CBD is emerging as THE Modern Dip Alternative. The brand is focused on responsible marketing that is anchored in authenticity, amplifying the growing interest and connection to this brand and its remarkable products.

These two recent hires position the Company for continued growth while also ensuring the leadership needed for continued innovative and responsible management. With over two decades of experience in marketing, product innovation, growth and general management, Pike brings her proven record of leadership, strategy and marketplace execution to the team. Similarly experienced, Kannan brings his background in financial audit, risk management and financial acumen to the team. Both have worked in large, scaled organizations as well as high-growth companies.

"I am super excited to dedicate all of my time to continuing to grow this amazing brand," said Pike. "Cannadips CBD is one of those gems: it is anchored in a big idea, backed up by a fantastic product, wrapped in inspired packaging and content. All of the bones for growth are here. I'm excited to get to work for such an impressive tobacco alternative." Most recently, Pike was working as a marketing consultant, focused on accelerating growth for her clients and re-imagining their marketing and business strategies. Prior to that, she held various executive marketing positions at both Altria and agencies, with a focus on innovation, delivering results and finding "what's next". Pike holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton.

"While I have worked across a range of industries and companies, the Cannadips opportunity was one I couldn't miss out on," said Kannan. "Since my earliest engagements with this team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it and help accelerate its already impressive growth." Most recently, Kannan was serving as a fractional CFO to growth companies. Prior to that, he established his track record for strategic financial management, audit and risk assessment at both Genworth and GE. Kannan graduated from the University of North Carolina and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Virginia.

"I'm excited to announce both of these additions to our leadership team" said Boldt Runners Chief Executive Officer, Peter Diatelevi. "I have been very pleased with the Company's results over the last 12 months. Both Jen and Richard coming on board will help us continue, and accelerate, our growth."

About Boldt Runners Corporation

The Boldt Runners Corporation is based in the heart of Humboldt County, California. Boldt Runners manufactures, markets and sells Cannadips CBD – the Modern Dip Alternative. It has been built on the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that have made the Humboldt County region world-famous. Since 2018, Cannadips CBD has been paving the way to a full flavor, tobacco-free and nicotine-free experience for traditional dippers. Cannadips CBD comes in five core flavors: American Spice, Natural Mint, Tangy Citrus, Tropical Mango, and Fresh Wintergreen, and can be found in over 5,000 stores nationwide. Cannadips CBD is on a growth trajectory and is poised to provide more fantastic flavor and form options for the traditional adult smokeless tobacco consumer looking for alternatives. Evolve Your Dip. All Flavor. No Tobacco. No Nicotine. For further information please check out www.cannadipscbd.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Boldt Runners Corporation

