Cannadips Hires Former Altria Executive Maura Scott as Chief Sales Officer

"I am excited to be part of the Boldt Runners team," said Scott. "Cannadips CBD is a brand that has great potential in the marketplace for tobacco alternatives. Since its launch in 2018, it has quickly gained transaction with adult consumers and is poised to expand rapidly as the Company ramps up production and distribution to more markets. I look forward to helping the Boldt Runners team achieve its goal of reaching millions more consumers with this superb product."

Most recently, Scott served as Vice President Northeast Region Sales at Altria Group, Inc. where she led a team of 400 sales professionals across 13 states. In 2018, she was recognized by her peers in the convenience industry with the Top Women in Convenience "Woman of the Year" Award. Previously, Scott served as Assistant General Counsel at Altria where she led the Sales Practice Group.

In her role as Chief Sales Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Scott will focus on leading all aspects of the Company's marketing, building and managing customer relationships, enhancing distribution logistics, growing the Cannadips CBD brand, and overseeing compliance. Scott holds a B.A. from the University of Illinois and a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

"Maura is an exceptional addition to the team," said Boldt Runners Chief Executive Officer, Peter Diatelivi. "Having worked with her for over a decade, first as in-house counsel and then as a fellow sales executive, I know her as someone who brings passion, vision, and strategic depth to the business. Her keen intellect, judgment, and ability to form strong connections with colleagues and customers alike makes her the ideal person to trust with this role."

Additionally, the Company also announced several personnel changes. Case Mandel will now serve as the Company's President, and Ryan Ulanch has been appointed Vice President of Commercial Operations

An entrepreneur who has spent over 10 years in the cannabis and hemp industry, Case Mandel co-founded the Cannadips brand with childhood friend, Cliff Sammet, in 2016. Mandel won Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2020 Hemp Business Awards and has become a leading expert in the new category emerging between traditional CPG and cannabinoids. Mandel obtained an MBA from Humboldt State University and a B.S. from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Ryan Ulanch is an experienced CPG operator with over 10 years' experience in market analysis, sales operations, corporate strategy, and project management. Before joining Boldt Runners, Ulanch worked in commercial operations at the largest wine and spirits distributor in the US, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

About Boldt Runners Corporation

The Boldt Runners Corporation is based in the heart of Humboldt County, California. Boldt Runners manufacturers, markets and sells Cannadips CBD – the Original Smokeless Dip Pouch with CBD, which has been built on the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that have made the Humboldt County region world-famous. Since 2018, Cannadips CBD has been paving the way to a full flavor experience for traditional dippers without tobacco or nicotine. Cannadips CBD comes in five core flavors: American Spice, Natural Mint, Tangy Citrus, Tropical Mango, and Fresh Wintergreen, and can be found in over 5,000 stores nationwide. Cannadips CBD is on a growth trajectory and is poised to provide more fantastic flavor and form options for the traditional adult smokeless tobacco consumer looking for alternatives. No tobacco, No nicotine, All flavor. For further information please check out www.cannadipscbd.com .

CONTACT: Cynthia Salarizadeh, [email protected]

SOURCE Boldt Runners Corporation

Related Links

https://cannadipscbd.com

