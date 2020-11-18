CannaFame Announces Exclusive Partnership with Nabis to Distribute Company's Full Portfolio of Products in California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannafame, a brand and product development company, announced today that Nabis, California's fastest growing software-driven cannabis distributor, will provide exclusive distribution of CannaFame's three cannabis brands in California.

CannaFame owns and operates Higher Frequencies, Hesh's 1913 and Generic Cannabis. All brands and products are grounded in wellness, social connectedness and the positive impact of cannabis.

Higher Frequencies - A lifestyle brand focused on mind, body and soul, Higher Frequencies is influenced by the teachings of spirituality, encouraging enlightenment and wellness through its unique and proprietary cannabis formulations. Drawing inspiration from the power of energy, such as the Solfeggio Frequencies and Chakras, the proprietary blends explore the healing benefits of botanicals and their interactions with the cannabis plant. The launch product is a proprietary formulated vape pen FREQ 01: Connected. The company owns seven proprietary formulations for the Higher Frequencies brand portfolio. For more information, please visit @hftribes on Instagram.

Hesh's 1913 - Celebrating the fruits of life, labor, love and family, Hesh's explores the many flavor profiles found in the neighborhood fruit stand and the conversations that arise from these communal gatherings. Delivering flavored cannabis products across multiple consumption categories, the launch products are flower derived from California's family farms found in various appellations. Indica pre-rolls, "Monkey Royale" and Hydrid pre-rolls, "Let Them Eat Cake", both are beautifully packaged in a 10-pack of personal joints. For more information, please visit @heshs1913 on Instagram.

Generic Cannabis- A value-driven brand delivering high-quality cannabis products to the knowledgeable consumer, the Generic Cannabis launch, products include 3 different terp sauce pens, which are blended using HTHCE (High Terpenes High Cannabinoid Extract) and two new concentrates, "Blueberry Muffin" sugar and "Critical Kush" budder. For more information, please visit @genericcannabis on Instagram.

Through this agreement, Nabis is the exclusive distributor of CannaFame products in California.

We are so excited to add CannaFame to our family of Nabis-distributed brands," said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. "We love that CannaFame maintains a truly collaborative relationship with each licensed partner under their umbrella, and we're is thrilled to support them as they continue to scale their trio of brands during such an exciting time for the cannabis industry."

"We are excited to partner with Nabis on the California distribution of products curated by CannaFame," said Isaiah Orlen, CEO of CannaFame. "We are drawn to Nabis as the technology leader in cannabis distribution, as we seek partners who align with our focus on efficiency, marketplace impact and the ability to support our sales efforts through the use of solution-based technologies."

About Nabis

Nabis is a leading technology-driven cannabis distributor based in California, providing a wide range of services for the wholesale cannabis market including warehousing, fulfillment, data analytics, and financial services. Founded in 2017 on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain, Nabis offers an elegant software and infrastructural solution for cannabis brands to effortlessly solve their distribution.

About CannaFAME

CannaFame is a brand and product development company that incubates, owns and operates global cannabis brands across the lifestyle platforms of Fashion, Art, Music and Entertainment. Our brands and products are grounded in wellness, social connectedness and the positive impact of cannabis. Our pursuits are guided by our commitment to cultivate a positive social impact. For more information, please visit CannaFame.com

SOURCE Cannafame

