Cannafornia Announces New Division For CBD Products

Hemp-derived CBD, or cannabidiol, is non-psychoactive, non-impairing and legal in all 50 states. CBD has become an increasingly popular natural wellness supplement with various benefits. Cannafornia CBD products are designed to support overall health and empower people to live bold, active lifestyles.

"Cannafornia is on a mission to democratize wellness and recovery with a new line of natural, accessible and high-quality CBD products derived from our own California-grown hemp," said Paul King, Cannafornia's founder and CEO. "Our CBD products are for people who train hard, play hard and care about what they put into–and onto–their bodies."

With headquarters in sunny Monterey County – a region known as America's agricultural "salad bowl" – Cannafornia is one of the largest growers of natural, pesticide-free cannabis in the state, with over a half million square feet of cultivation facilities. This new line of CBD products complements Cannafornia's existing portfolio of hand-crafted, THC-based goods, such as pre-rolls and flower, available in dispensaries throughout California.

The company will partner with professional athletes to promote the line and develop new products to support their rigorous training routines, beginning with UFC champion Colby Covington. Covington credits Cannafornia CBD for his record-setting victory over Robbie Lawler last August and will incorporate the products into his daily training regime as he prepares for his much-anticipated title fight against rival Kamaru Usman in Las Vegas on December 14, 2019.

Said Covington, "Elite athletes like me are training at a very high level, and we're constantly recovering from either a rigorous workout or an injury. I've seen firsthand the power CBD has to improve my own performance both inside the cage and in my everyday life."

Covington will be vlogging his journey to Las Vegas and providing education about CBD's benefit for athletes. Fans can follow along by visiting Colby Covington's New Cannafornia CBD Youtube channel, with new content posted daily.

Cannafornia CBD products can be purchased online with free shipping nationwide, and at select retail locations in California and Florida. The initial product line includes:

500mg Hemp Extract Balm - $70

100mg, 500mg and 1000mg Hemp Extract Tinctures (1 oz) - $36 to $100

to 25mg Hemp Extract Capsules (30 or 60 count) - $80 to $100

to 25mg Hemp Extract Infused Caramels (10 count) - $30

To purchase Cannafornia CBD products, please visit www.cannaforniacbd.com

For more information about Cannafornia, please visit www.cannafornia.co

About Cannafornia Holdings, Inc.

Established in 2017, Cannafornia is a California-based cultivator, manufacturer and supplier of high-quality hand-crafted cannabis and cannabis products. Founded and operated by CEO Paul King, Cannafornia's mission is to connect recreational and medical cannabis consumers with quality and competitively priced, pesticide-free pure cannabis products. Cannafornia CBD is a division of Cannafornia devoted to performance-focused products created from non-psychoactive, hemp-derived CBD.

Media Inquiries:

Trailblaze on behalf of Cannafornia

Lisa Weser

lisa@trailblaze.co

SOURCE Cannafornia Inc.