Cannafornia CBD and UFC Fighter Colby Covington Join Forces

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welterweight title contender Colby Covington signs endorsement deal with Cannafornia CBD ahead of his August 3rd UFC on ESPN Main Event Fight.

American UFC star Colby Covington signed an endorsement deal earlier this week with Cannafornia CBD, the sports performance focused division of Cannafornia. The UFC fighter recently posted on social media; "As you guys know, I'm getting ready for a fight this Saturday against Lawler & my training is in full gear, which means workouts daily have only increased in intensity. My favorite thing to do after fights is use my CBD balm on all my joints, feet & hands. Once I tried CBD, I knew I had to make sure others knew about it too. That's why I have joined the Cannafornia CBD team! Plants over pills baby, CBD has changed my life!"

Paul King, Cannafornia CEO, told reporters, "Our mission is to heal with plants instead of pills We all know someone who has overdosed or become dependent on doctor prescribed opioids. We're fighting that battle with products produced from natural God-given plants. Colby is a pure athlete; an All-American Wrestler at Oregon State turned MMA Champion that is in the prime of his career, that needs the right supplements to keep his streak going. He is a humble person that understands marketing and will help tremendously to spread the message that CBD can replace opioids."

The fighters favorite is the CBD Balm which contains 500 milligrams of CBD per jar. The hemp extract that is used in the balm does not produce the psychoactive effects associated with marijuana use, according to the World Health Organization. CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant that has grown in popularity in recent years for its perceived health benefits.

Cannafornia is a California based Cannabis company that ventured into CBD upon Trump's passage of the Farm Bill in December 2018.

