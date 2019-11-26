CannaLogic Breaks Ground In Cannabis Marketplace - Launching A POS Delivery Dispatch Platform That Will Manage Thousands Of Deliveries Per Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaLogic has been a North American marketplace leader in software and business platforms for the cannabis business landscape since 2016, when the company was formed to "help dispensary owners and producers take advantage of the rapidly changing technological environment." The company has developed a well earned reputation for providing the most modernized state of the art e commerce and POS solution - offering a truly turn key white label solution to dispensary owners as well as a seed to sale platform for cannabis producers.

CannaLogic has always existed to ensure their cannabiz clients "experience less operational overhead, increased profitability and improved customer and employee satisfaction." With their newest offering - an innovative new delivery dispatch platform that industry watchers say, does what no other company has reliably been able to offer to date - it was logistically developed to manage thousands of deliveries per day with ease - they truly are fulfilling that promise.

"The extensive research that CannaLogic has done over a three year period with dispensary owners, their customers, and other stakeholders showed us that one of the biggest problems the industry faced was managing high volumes of orders and ensuring they were delivered in a timely and professionally manner. This is extremely important to create excellent customer relationships and brand trust whether in the medical marijuana or adult use recreational market. With our innovative new delivery dispatch program, CannaLogic brings the future to cannabis delivery, allowing every dispensary that partners with them to easily streamline their operations, and improve their profits," the company said in a statement released today.

Cannalogic has also put a lot of work into professionalizing the marketing and branding aspects of cannabis delivery, giving their partner companies many opportunities to connect with and retain today's sophisticated cannabis customer - from unique payment options to free offers, a groundbreaking affiliate program - the very first of its kind - to attractive incentives to both retain old customers and attract new ones.

With all that the new delivery dispatch system offers adding to CannaLogic's existing reputation for excellence in employee training, POS, inventory tracking and other services indispensable to professionally run dispensary, industry watchers expect the company to continue to lead the way in dispensary management solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Eitan Braverman, Director Of Business Development

Tel: 1 855-707-6777

Eitan@cannalogic.com

SOURCE CannaLogic

