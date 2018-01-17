CannaMD Opens Two Medical Marijuana Clinics in Central Florida

CannaMD, a statewide network of medical marijuana doctors and clinics, aims to provide alternative medicine to patients in need. "We understand the heartache and discouragement experienced by patients and their family members as they search for a better way to manage debilitating health conditions," said Ryan Scotson, company founder. "Our patients receive individualized care and we are dedicated to sharing our knowledge by educating the public about the benefits of medical marijuana," Scotson added.

To be entered in the Medical Marijuana Use Registry, a patient must be evaluated in person by a certified medical marijuana physician. After the doctor determines that a patient diagnosed with one of the qualifying medical conditions would benefit from medical marijuana, the patient is registered.

The doctor also enters an order for the dosages and types of medical marijuana products the patient should receive. The patient and their legal caretaker (if applicable) are issued medical marijuana cards and can purchase marijuana products from a dispensary (also known as a medical marijuana treatment center) operated by a licensed Florida grower.

To purchase medical marijuana in Florida, you must be a Florida resident diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition, such as epilepsy, cancer, multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, Crohn's disease, ALS, or PTSD. Seasonal residents (snowbirds) who are registered to vote in another state but live in Florida for at least 31 straight days every year are also eligible.

Patients are seen at the CannaMD clinic by appointment only. To see if you qualify for medical marijuana, and to make an appointment at a CannaMD clinic, call 1 (855) 420-9170 or visit our website at MyCannaMD.com.

