CannAmerica Appoints Dan Anglin and Frank Falconer to the Board and Extends Investor Awareness

VANCOUVER, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORP. ("CannAmerica" or the "Company") (CSE: CANA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Anglin (CEO) and Frank Falconer (COO) to its Board of Directors. Dan Anglin and Frank Falconer co-founded CannAmerica and have been the driving force behind the Company and its success to date.

Dan Anglin is a U.S. Marine Veteran and since 2011 has been a high-profile leader in the marijuana industry, having owned and operated many successful cannabis businesses, including medical and retail dispensaries, cultivation, and processing facilities in Colorado, and one of the largest marijuana manufacturing companies in the world, operating in multiple states. Dan is also a national expert in marijuana public policy, serving on rule-making work groups for the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, as well as crafting legislation directly at the Colorado General Assembly for the good of Colorado and its regulated industry. Dan founded and is the Chairman of the Board of the Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, an industry-based trade organization dedicated to advocacy and networking opportunities for the cannabis industry, as well as promoting reasonable regulation on legal commercial cannabis businesses.

Frank Falconer has been involved in the marijuana industry since 2009 with the ownership and successful sale of marijuana edibles company, Wild Flour Baking Co. ("WFB"). Shortly after the sale of WFB, Frank shifted focus to distribution and development of new brands in the Colorado market. The impressive portfolio of product brands include: EyeChronic, ExtractionTek, CRREO Bags, Kush Bottles, ApotheCanna, PharmPods and Edipure. In addition, he co-founded Denver Consulting Group (a cannabis consulting firm serving clients nation-wide) and Cannascore (a cannabis compliance audit software program). Frank brings a unique, creative, intuitive approach to cannabis brand development, and his successful portfolio has led him to become one of the most trusted, sought-after players in the industry.

CannAmerica is also pleased to announce the signing of investor relations agreements with Darwin Productions Inc. ("Darwin") and Wallace Hill Partners Ltd. ("Wallace") to provide comprehensive investor relations services for the Company.

Darwin and Wallace will assist the Company in gaining exposure to investors through digital marketing and the dissemination of corporate information to a network of brokerage firms, financial institutions and private investors. This initiative reinforces the Company's commitment to improve communications and information flow to its shareholders and the investment community.

Darwin has been engaged for $20,000 per month and the agreement may be terminated by either party upon providing written notice. Darwin is also eligible for incentive payments based on certain performance metrics related to trading volume, shareholder base and product leads. In addition, following the close of an equity financing Darwin will be granted 500,000 stock options exercisable to acquire 500,000 common shares at the equivalent offering price per common share as in the equity financing, should such an equity financing occur. The options will be subject to the minimum vesting period in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, and the policies of the CSE.

Wallace has been engaged for a period of three (3) years and the agreement may be terminated by either party within ninety (90) days upon providing written notice. Wallace received an upfront fee of $100,000 and has no current or future interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, or any right or interest to acquire such an interest.

CannAmerica Brands is a U.S. marine veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Nevada and Maryland. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the potential acquisition of additional brands and license agreements, and expansion into other states, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company will be successful in acquiring additional brands and license agreements and expanding into additional states and financing required to support the acquisition of additional brands will be obtained. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the Company will be unable to obtain the financing required to support the acquisition of additional brands, the Company will not be successful in acquiring additional brands and license agreements and expanding into additional states. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

