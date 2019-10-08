Cannamerx Retains Zuber Lawler and Appoints Tom Zuber to the Cannamerx Board of Directors

OTTAWA and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Cannabis Mercantile Exchange (Cannamerx) and Zuber Lawler & Del Duca LLP (ZLD) announce that they have entered into a business arrangement whereby ZLD will facilitate promotion of Cannamerx services to the global cannabis and hemp industry and provide legal services to Cannamerx on all aspects of its operations. In addition, Tom Zuber will join the Cannamerx Board of Directors.



"We are very excited to work with Tom Zuber and Zuber Lawler," said Dietwald Claus, founder & CEO of Cannamerx. "Tom fully grasps our vision for Cannamerx, and he and his team are among the best in the cannabis sector, bringing a wealth of experience and connections in the global cannabis industry to the table. This collaboration is another step towards establishing Cannamerx as the leading global commodity trading platform for the legal cannabis and hemp industry."

"Cannamerx is one of the most innovative and important new companies in the global cannabis industry," said Tom Zuber, "I'm impressed by Cannamerx's clarity of vision, disciplined execution, and high ethical standards." He added that "In less than three years, they have not only built a technically impressive trading platform, but also created a winning client service model. I'm honored to be on the Cannamerx team, and excited to help them to realize their vision for the future of global cannabis and hemp trading."



About Cannamerx



Cannamerx is the only fully-automated B2B auction platform for the global cannabis and hemp industry, enabling the trade in cannabis, cannabis products, hemp and hemp products, as well as genetics. For more information on Cannamerx, visit www.cannamerx.com. Cannamerx does not facilitate the trade of cannabis and cannabis products to, from, or within the United States.



About Zuber Lawler



Zuber Lawler focuses on intellectual property, deals, IPO's, regulatory work and litigation. The firm manages matters for clients throughout the world from offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Silicon Valley. Zuber Lawler represents a long list of Fortune companies, global funds and government entities. The firm has also represented leading cannabis companies for over 12 years. Zuber Lawler's attorneys work in languages covering 90% of the world's population. www.zuberlawler.com

