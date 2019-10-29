CannaOne Announces Engagement of Thorough Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CannaOne Technologies (CNNA: CSE) (FSE: 3CT) (CNONF: OTC) ("CannaOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged each of Thesis Capital Inc. ("Thesis"), and Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide investor relations, financial and shareholder communications services to the Company and to assist the company in seeking to facilitate its overall financing targets and requirements. Services to be provided by Thesis will include initiation and on-going maintenance of a detailed strategy comprising investor relations, corporate communications, strategic business development counsel and retail and institutional investor outreach. This initial 6-month agreement with Thesis has a monthly service fee of $6,000 and will automatically renew for further month-to-month terms, unless written notice is provided by either party within five business days of the contract end date. Neither Thesis nor any of its principals presently have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in CannaOne or its securities. Hybrid will work to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Hybrid is to issue an invoice for $30,000.00 CAD, plus applicable tax, with payment of the invoice to be due within ten (10) days of completion of the campaign.

CannaOne Technologies CEO, Mr. Riby-Williams, commented. "We're also pleased that we've put supports in place to engage with the current and prospective investors. As our US CBD Marketplace BWell (https://thebwellmarket.com/) continues to grow its customer base and product offerings and with the prelaunch of the UK CBD Marketplace expected to be undertaken in the near-term, it is no surprise to us that it seems that investors are most curious to learn more about the developments. Our engagement of these two (2) highly reputable and vastly experienced Investors Relations organizations should definitely assist us to provide swift, clear and concise updates to our current and prospective shareholder base as it pertains to the current developments of our business activities and overall expansion plans."

Thesis Capital Inc.

Thesis ( www.thesiscapital.ca ) is a leading independent capital markets advisory firm catering to non-resource Canadian issuers. The Company aims to provide objective advice to public and private companies on their investor relations, communications strategy, and overall market intelligence. Thesis develops quality relationships with key stakeholders involved in the entire capital markets industry.

36 King Street East, Suite 400

Toronto, ON, M5C1E5

T:905-510-7636

E:psingh@thesiscapital.ca

www.thesiscapital.ca | https://twitter.com/ThesisInfo

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.



Hybrid (www.hybridfinancial.com) is a sales and distribution company working in the financial industry on behalf of clients across several market sectors. Hybrid's unique approach helps effectively and efficiently build brands and increase market awareness for its clients. Offices in Toronto and Montreal allow Hybrid to comprehensively cover both American and Canadian markets. There is no prior relationship between the Company and Hybrid. Other than as described above, Hybrid does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About CannaOne Technologies

CannaOne Technologies is a software development and technology company that has developed its own proprietary online E-Commerce Marketplace solution linking the rapidly expanding CBD industry to consumers. The company's first consumer product, BloomKit, is a software suite that delivers a complete online toolkit for a variety of applications for companies in the sector. In June 2019 CannaOne launched BWell (thebewellmarket.com), in the United States , facilitating the sale of a large selection of premium CBD products from numerous suppliers to consumers. The platform includes an infrastructure to build consumer engagement including an AI capacity to recommend products and fulfill orders. CannaOne has additionally secured contracts with underlying expectations to launch further marketplaces in Mexico and the UK marketplace in the first half of Calendar 2020. The company's overall vision is to provide wide-ranging online solutions for the industry globally and is now well-positioned to offer industry suppliers with a premium, turnkey technology platform for their CBD products that not only sells and markets products, but also educates and engages their community from the ground up. CannaOne has uniquely positioned itself to its potential partners or clients, as not only a developer and operator of an innovative marketplaces and turnkey software platforms, but also as a consolidator, manager and overseer of extremely informative and valuable cannabis related analytics and consumer data.

