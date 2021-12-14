Cannaphyll® Debuts as America's Strongest Hemp Topical

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannaphyll is a health and wellness company that understands the need for effective, nourishing skin and body care products. The brand has developed a trio of hemp-based topicals — cream, gel, and spray — that leans on a powerful blend of organic ingredients.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Jude Bond, is proud of the efficacy and reputation that the Cannaphyll brand has been able to garner in recent years. "Cannaphyll's premium topical products are the strongest, most effective, medical-grade, hemp-infused topicals available on earth," the CEO reports.

Founder and Senior Vice President of Product Development, Kim Clark, pioneered Cannaphyll's formula in 2011 as a palliative for her cancer-stricken mother, Phyllis. Over the following years, the recipe was perfected to utilize the best ingredients for optimal effect.

The brand's hero ingredient is oil extracted from USA-grown organic hemp. "Cannaphyll is one of the only hemp topicals using 100% USDA Certified Organic hemp," Bond explains, adding that as far as he knows, they're one of the only brands sticking to that standard with all of their products.

They also understand that when it comes to hemp-infused topicals, you have to go big or go home. With a whopping 1,000 mg of hemp oil in every ounce, Cannaphyll topicals are two to six times the concentration of similar products on the market.

But Cannaphyll doesn't stop with hemp. "The formula is a luxurious, patent-pending cream of rich, natural phylloceuticals," says Bond. He adds that it contains "elderberry to enhance cannabinoid bioavailability," along with renowned skincare ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and arnica to facilitate its restorative benefits.

The brand's signature scent also comes from a quartet of essential oils — lavender, cedarwood, neroli, and marjoram — which enhance both the experience and the therapeutic benefits of the product.

Those benefits are numerous. Cannaphyll's topicals primarily boast antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. For instance, research suggests hemp oil can operate as an effective anti-inflammatory tool. Other studies delve into its restorative nature — which comes from the healthy oils and fatty acids that it contains. Nourishing to skin and muscles, they work well to address a variety of physical concerns, such as:

Pain;

Inflammation;

Soreness;

Rashes;

Wounds;

Neuropathy.

Absorbent and non-greasy, Cannaphyll topicals are offered in cream, gel, and spray formats to ensure maximum comfort and application delivery, depending on the situation and one's personal preferences.

As an added flourish, Cannaphyll topicals are packaged in elegant, ultraviolet black glass. The biophotonic glass keeps light out to avoid damaging the hemp oil and ensures that there is no plastic leaching as the product waits to be used.

From its quality hemp oil to the synergy of its additional botanical ingredients right down to the use of ultraviolet black glass for preservation, Cannaphyll leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the quality of its products. This has enabled the quickly-growing Florida brand to capture the attention of consumers across the country as they look for healthy, natural, hemp-infused topicals that are a cut above the rest.

About Cannaphyll: Cannaphyll is a health and wellness brand based in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. The original Cannaphyll formula was created by company creator Kim Clark in 2011. The company was founded in 2017 when Jude Bond joined Clark to market her popular hemp-oil topicals. Registered in 2019, the brand officially launched in February of the following year, winning Best Overall Branding and Marketing at USA CBD Expo 2020. The brand's products are available in many locations, including Cannaphyll.com, amazon.com, physicians' offices, chiropractors, yoga studios, and acupuncturists. Learn more about Cannaphyll at cannaphyll.com .

