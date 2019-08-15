Cannara Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara Biotech" or the "Company") (CSE: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), an emerging vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the cultivation and sale of dried premium cannabis and cannabis-infused products, today announced the appointment of Barry Laxer as Cannara's new Chief Operating Officer, effective August 14, 2019. Barry is a successful business leader that brings over 25 years of experience of leading large-scale operations both domestically and internationally.

"We are excited to welcome Barry to the leadership team, knowing his contributions will help accelerate our company to its next stage of growth," said Zohar Krivorot, President and CEO of Cannara.

Barry will replace Evan Morris, who has helped bring the construction phase of our Farnham facility to completion. "We would like to thank Evan for his many contributions to Cannara over the past year and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said Mr. Krivorot.

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech (CSE: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is building one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities (625,000 square feet) in Canada and the largest in Quebec. Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara Biotech's facility will produce premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-infused products for the Canadian and international markets.

