Cannara Biotech Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech ("Cannara" or the "Company") (CSE: LOVE) (FRA: 8CB) (OTCQB: CNBTF), an emerging vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products to the Canadian and international markets, today announced its common shares are listed for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the trading symbol "CNBTF".

The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "LOVE".

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC, located in New York. The OTC operates financial markets for approximately 10,000 U.S. and global securities.

"Cannabis and hemp-CBD markets are global markets, with customers, vendors and investors domiciled across all major industrial nations," said Zohar Krivorot, President and CEO of Cannara. " Having a listing in the U.S. not only provides easier access for U.S. and international investors to our story, it supports our mission of being a North American premium provider of health and wellness products in large and growing product categories."

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech (CSE:LOVE) is building one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities (625,000 square feet) in Canada and the largest in Quebec. Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara Biotech's facility will produce high-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-infused products for the Canadian and international markets.

