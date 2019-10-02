CannaSafe to Provide Vitamin E Additive Testing for California Companies

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaSafe, California's leading accredited cannabis testing laboratory, announced today it will expand contaminant testing to Vitamin E additives, in response to ongoing concerns around consumer vaping safety. CannaSafe is the first laboratory to offer this service and will also provide testing for additional additives including medium chain triglycerides, vegetable glycerin, and propylene glycol in the coming weeks.

"Trusted cannabis companies are taking it upon themselves to impose high-quality standards on consumer products, and we are ready to work with any business that wants to show customers that their products are free of toxic additives," said Aaron Riley, CEO of CannaSafe. "We also urge brands and retailers to share test results with their customers as a gesture of good faith."

Modern wellness company, dosist , is the first brand to voluntarily undergo Vitamin E testing with CannaSafe. Other brands that will utilize Cannasafe's testing technology include Orchid Essentials, Select, Heavy Hitters, Stiiizy, King Pen, Lowell Herb Co., Pure Vape, Tikun, and Raw Garden. The Vitamin E test is available to brands and manufacturers across the state for an additional $225.

"Since inception our commitment to safety and quality has been unwavering and we are acutely aware of our responsibility to be unyielding when it comes to protecting our consumers," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "At no point in our formulation process has dosist ever utilized any cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents and we are proud to team up with Cannasafe as a trusted laboratory partner to help bring more transparency and customer safety advocacy to the industry."

"The health and wellness of our customers is the most important thing to us. It's why we work tirelessly to create products of the highest quality, and have them independently tested at greater lengths than required by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control," says Corey Mangold, CEO and Founder of Orchid Ventures , Inc. "We also focus on educating cannabis consumers so they can feel confident in the products they purchase."

The result of each test that CannaSafe performs on a product are shared within a Certificate of Analysis (COA). At a time when consumers are more aware that there are key differences in ingredients between products, many brands are choosing to share COAs with their consumers to improve trust and transparency. Lab test results for each batch of dosist and Orchid Essentials formulas can be found on their websites ( https://dosist.com/lab-results/ / https://orchidessentials.com/safety/ ).

About CannaSafe

CannaSafe Analytics is committed to defining consumer safety and quality assurance standards for the cannabis industry. They are a full-service testing laboratory offering a one-stop solution where cannabis cultivators and distributors can ensure that they are in full compliance with all regulatory requirements and that their products are effective and safe for use. CannaSafe Analytics is proud to be the first accredited cannabis testing lab in the world. Over the years, they have been continuously setting the standard for cannabis testing through the utilization of state of the art technology, cutting-edge scientific methods, and expert staff. To learn more about CannaSafe, visit https://www.csalabs.com/.

