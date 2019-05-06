CannaStocks2019 Q1 Investor Conference to be held on Wednesday May 15th at OTC Markets Group

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaStocks2019 today announced that its Q1 Investor Conference will be held at the OTC Markets Group offices in New York on May 15th. Participating companies and presenters include: KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB), Canopy Rivers Inc. (Pink: CNPOF), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF) and Organigram Holdings (OTCQX: OGRMF). New Frontier Data will provide an industry overview about current market trends.

The final agenda of presenters, panels and presentation schedule of presentation times will be released later this week.

CannaStocks2019 will feature discussions and presentations from select OTC Markets QX and QB tier Issuers, as well as panels.

Industry participants will provide insight on themes including: Innovation- Consolidation, International expansion and Specialization

Location: OTC Markets Group Headquarters , 300 Vesey Street, New York, NY Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Time: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Limited seating is available for Investment Professionals and Accredited Investors.

To be considered for attendance click here: http://bit.ly/2ZLux8N

For those investors unable to attend in person, a live streaming video webcast of the event will be available on the Virtual Investor Conferences. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

To register to view the Event to: https://tinyurl.com/CannastocksQ1VIC

Visit www.CannaStocks2019.com

