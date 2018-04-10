Cannataro Park Avenue Founder Lou Cannataro Chfc, REBC, AEP, CASL, CLU, MBA Named Top 400 Financial Advisor Across the Nation by the Financial Times

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannataro Park Avenue founder Lou Cannataro Chfc, REBC, AEP, CASL, CLU, MBA has been named a top 400 financial advisor across the nation by the Financial Times.

Brent Schutte, chief investments strategist, says, "Lou's long-term success and strategic approach to investing, greatly aligns with the investment pillars at Northwestern such as strategic asset allocation, diversification and unwavering focus on his client's risk tolerance as it relates to their long-term goals and planning."

John Schilfske, chairman and CEO at Northwestern Mutual, commented, "Mr. Cannataro's continued commitment to his clients' goals through thoughtful and insightful planning speaks volumes to his success. Lou's body of work exemplifies what a seasoned wealth manager can do by applying his vast knowledge and experience to deep-rooted client relationships."

Mr. Cannataro received Northwestern Mutual's inaugural Financial Security Award (FSA) in 2010 leading the eastern region and has received it every year since. This prestigious accolade is awarded to those advisors providing well-rounded financial planning and comprehensive competency.

Lou is pleased with this prestigious national recognition and industry accolades, but asks the question, "In the end what really matters? It certainly is not what the industry or media have to say about CPAF but what our clients think! Our goal is to always earn the right to be on our clients' list as their trusted advisor. Everything else simply pales in comparison."

Mr. Cannataro is also pleased to announce that Aaron Bell, partner & VP, CHFC, CLU, CLTC, MA is serving as lead advisor and architect of our elite operations and technical systems. He has greatly contributed to CPAF's success in not only providing his business and investment acumen for existing CPAF clients but forging new relationships as well. Lou says, "Aaron continues the tradition of providing our highly sought after methodical client-centric planning. His dedication not only to our clients' planning and their goals, but his own quest for always being on the leading edge of knowledge and technology is unparalleled. Aaron is one highly valued pillar of our multi-generational firm."

Mr. Cannataro likes to bring to light, "CPAF is known for their financial planning across generations within our clients' families and businesses. This multi-generational planning is provided to our clients and part of CPAF's DNA figuratively and literally. CPAF has advisors in each generation: Baby Boomers, Generation X, Y and Millennials. Also, Louis James Cannataro CLTC completes CPAF's extensive four-year training program in June. He will begin assisting the next generation of CPAF clients moving forward. In addition, CPAF recently welcomed one of our most recent family hires, Frank Patrick Cannataro."

CPAF prides itself on developing long-term relationships with their clients spanning many generations. They are poised to be able to serve their clients across the nation no matter what stage of life or business phase they are in now or in the future. http://www.cannataro.com

